Cancel Everything. Stay In. Look Amazing Anyway

There are two kinds of monsoon days: the romantic ones with filter-worthy clouds, and the chaotic ones where your blowout becomes a bird’s nest and your sunscreen won’t stop melting. If you’re leaning toward the latter, might we suggest a better use of your time? Cancel your plans, stay in, and turn your house into a weatherproof beauty sanctuary. Below, a no-fluff, monsoon-approved routine that gives you glossy hair, glassy skin, and a little peace of mind—without stepping outside.

1. Start With a Scalp Detox, Not a Shower

Humidity + old product = scalp buildup waiting to happen. Before you jump in the shower, apply a pre-wash scalp mask that breaks down grease and gunk.

Try:Arata’s Scalp Scrub with apple cider vinegar and peppermint orFix My Curls’ Scalp Pre-Treatment Oilif your roots are flaking.

2. Cleanse With a Barrier-Friendly Wash

Monsoon skin is sensitive skin. Skip the aggressive foam and use a gentle cleanser that doesn’t strip.

Try: Deconstruct’s Hydrating Face Washor Put Simply’s Clean Slatefor a soft, balanced cleanse.

3. Hydrate With Layered Lightweights



When the air is wet but your face is tight, layer hydration instead of slapping on a heavy cream.

Start with: Avene Thermal Spring Water mist, follow with Minimalist’s Hypochlorous Spray (if your skin’s feeling reactive), and seal it with a gel cream like Foxtale’s Ceramide Supercream.

4. Skip the Salon—Gloss at Home

The trick to monsoon hair is shine. Slick it back, but make it luxe.

Try:Bare Anatomy’s Gloss Hair Serum or Fix My Curls Shine Top Coat, both give you that mirror-finish glass hair without the salon markup.

5. Paint Your Nails, Just Because

Moody, monsoon lighting is perfect for painting your nails while listening to breakup songs.

Try: Kiro’s Lilac Hue or Gush Beauty’s Rust Romance.

6. End With a Mask That’s Actually Worth It

Forget clay masks that harden and crack. You need something calming, balancing, and repair-focused.

Try:Neemli Naturals’ Green Tea Night Mask or The Switch Fix’s Barrier Repair Jelly.

Optional but Strongly Advised:

A K-Drama, an oat latte, and no guilt about doing absolutely nothing after. Because if you’re staying in, you may as well emerge better looking than you went in.