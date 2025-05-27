Team ELLE’s Holy Grail Sunscreens That Actually Work (No White Casts Here!)

Sunscreen can feel like a rollercoaster, thick, chalky formulas, breakouts, and white casts used to be the norm. But thankfully, things have come a long way since then. And while finding the perfect SPF can feel a bit like dating (there’s trial, there’s error, and then there’s the one), I figured that Sunscreen Day was the perfect excuse to turn to my fabulous colleagues and get the inside scoop on the sunscreens they actually use. Spoiler: we’ve got some seriously good recommendations here.

Sunscreen used to feel like a recipe for breakouts. Every time I tried one, it ended in spots, greasy skin, or that dreaded white cast. But then I discovered the Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence SPF 50+ PA++++, and it is one of the very few sunscreens that doesn’t break me out. It’s super lightweight, feels like absolutely nothing on my skin, and leaves zero white cast—just the protection I need without the hassle.

Kannagi Desai, Beauty Editor

Some days, I just want my sunscreen to feel like a hug for my skin, nothing too greasy, nothing too heavy, just something gentle and calming. That’s exactly why I keep coming back to the Beauty of Joseon Relief Sunscreen Rice + Probiotics SPF 50+ PA++++. It feels more like skincare than SPF—light, hydrating, and so easy to wear under makeup. No greasy mess, no 4 pm slide-off-your-face situation. It’s the no-fuss product I always reach for when my skin’s feeling a bit off.

Ismat Tahseen, Digital Editor

Sometimes SPF can leave you looking like a glazed doughnut, and not in a cute way. That’s why I love Kiehl’s Ultra Light Daily UV Defense CC Cream SPF 50. It’s lightweight, has a solid SPF that stands up to our brutal summer sun, and gives me a subtle tint. It’s perfect as a primer or even on its own. Honestly, it’s a multitasker that’s become a staple in my everyday bag.

Ipsita Kaul, Digital Writer

I’ve been guilty of skipping sunscreen in the past. But ever since I started using the d’you Unkissed sunscreen, I’ve been religious about it. Beyond sun protection, it’s honestly improved my skin. My discolouration has reduced, my dry patches are gone, and it’s the one face product I actually stick to (I’m a skin minimalist, so that says a lot).

Anam Inammdar, Junior Fashion Writer

Finding the right sunscreen when you’ve got sensitive skin is a task. I’ve struggled with rashes for years, so I needed something that wouldn’t mess with my skin. Photostable Gold Sunscreen has been my saving grace—matte, no white cast, and dermatologist-recommended. It feels like the perfect fit for my dry, sensitive skin. If you’re in the same boat, this one’s worth a try.

Siya Bhambwani, Beauty Editorial Assistant

For me, it’s hydration first, SPF always. That’s why the COSRX Aloe Soothing Sun Cream SPF 50+ is my go-to. It quenches my skin’s thirst without feeling heavy or sticky, and the protection is solid. If you’re someone who feels like sunscreen is always too much on top of moisturiser, this one’s a dream.

Aditi Magesh, Junior Graphic Designer

I love the Formularx Sun Relief Ceramide Silk Hydrating Sunscreen SPF 50/PA++++ because it just works. No white cast, no fuss. Sometimes, you don’t need a long list of reasons—just a product that does the job without turning you into a ghost. Simple, effective, reliable. What more could you want?

If you’ve been waiting for a reason to finally find a sunscreen you’ll love, let Sunscreen Day be the push.