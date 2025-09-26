The New Luxury: Mindful Experiences With The Bicester Collection

Wellness, elevated like never before.

Just 46 minutes from London Marylebone, Bicester Village has, for nearly three decades, drawn discerning travellers seeking more than boutiques. With over 150 fashion and lifestyle houses, its pedestrianised streets are a blend of style, refinement, and discovery. But the Village — and the Collection — offer far more than shopping.

Here, at the founding Village of The Bicester Collection, wellness extends beyond bespoke experiences, infusing every corner of the destination. Even gastronomy reflects this ethos- with the newly opened Brilliant Punjabi pop-up offering a modern take on Indian street food, thoughtfully designed to honour heritage while delighting the Collection’s valued Indian guests.

Across Europe, from Barcelona to Milan and Frankfurt to Brussels, each Village is a gateway to iconic cities and a stage for culture, wellness, and gastronomy. Together, they invite guests to pause, connect, and rediscover the art of living well.

Where Creativity Meets Mindfulness: La Roca Village, Barcelona

Wellness at La Roca Village is as much about the mind as it is about the body. Amid the sun-dappled streets, guests can encounter the poetic illustrations of Lara Costafreda (Nov–Jan), whose work celebrates the quiet rhythms of nature. Fashion designer Joan Ros brings contemporary design into dialogue with heritage, while Raimat’s bespoke cuvée channels the essence of Lleida, allowing guests to taste the terroir with mindful attention.

The Tribute to Lleida exhibition (Oct 15–Nov 8) weaves past and present through Toni Prim’s photography, celebrating fashion, identity, and the region’s rich heritage.

Photography, art, and curated flavours converge to transform wellness into a multisensory journey, inviting visitors to pause, reflect, and fully inhabit the moment.

Movement And Ritual: Las Rozas Village, Madrid

At Las Rozas Village, wellness is enacted through movement and mindful ritual. Scope Pilates by Revive sessions on the terrace of The Apartment awaken both body and breath, while wholesome post-class brunches underscore the joy of nourishing oneself intentionally.

In collaboration with Enraizarte, Día de Muertos workshops (Nov 1–2) will allow guests to create and decorate traditional skulls, fostering creativity, connection, and cultural appreciation. Here, wellbeing extends beyond physical vitality—it is a shared experience that binds people, place, and tradition.

A World Of Gastronomy: Fidenza Village, Milan

In Fidenza Village, culinary heritage takes centre stage. Parmigiano Reggiano transforms from an ingredient into a sensory experience. Invitation-only Michelin-starred dinners and guided tastings offer guests an opportunity to slow down, understand each nuance, and appreciate the centuries of craftsmanship behind every wheel of cheese.

From Oct 11, weekly guided tastings invite guests to savour Parmigiano Reggiano aged 24–40 months, led by professional Assaggiatori. Across the Village, restaurants feature bespoke dishes that honour the cheese’s rich heritage, turning each bite into a moment of indulgence.

Indulgence With Intention: Maasmechelen Village, Belgium

At Maasmechelen Village, indulgence meets mindfulness in unexpected ways. From a Waffle Foodtruck curated by Michelin-starred chef Roger van Damme to immersive wellness imagery with Elaisa Energetic Wellness, luxury and conscious presence coexist. Access to the renowned Shiseido Institute spa at Hotel La Butte aux Bois extends the Village experience into restorative territory, reminding guests that true wellbeing encompasses body, mind, and spirit.

Fitness And Craft: Ingolstadt Village, Munich

Ingolstadt Village channels vitality into movement and creativity. Rooftop CrossFit sessions, paired with nutrition insights from Under Armour, encouraged both strength and awareness, while “Scan & Win” member benefits added an element of playful engagement.

Gingerbread personalisation workshops with local artist Ma Cherie Amelie celebrated the meditative joy of hands-on craft, proving that wellness is equally about creating and connecting as it is about physical activity.

Holistic Living: Wertheim Village, Frankfurt

Wertheim Village presents a vision of wellness that encompasses lifestyle, science, and ritual. Matcha masterclasses led by TRINITII transform a simple tea ceremony into an immersive, mindful experience. The Skinsdiamond Trunkshow and panel discussions (Oct 17-18) explore the intersection of science, skincare, and sustainability.

French-Asian fusion dinners by Fifteen-Love x Lacoste turn dining into a contemplative celebration of flavour and craft. Each experience reaffirms the Village’s philosophy: wellness thrives when curiosity, ritual, and intentionality come together.

The Last Word

From immersive creativity and fitness to mindful rituals and sensory indulgence, wellness is no longer peripheral—it is the heartbeat of the Village experience. Every corner invites visitors to linger, reflect, and rediscover the art of living beautifully.

Plan your visit now at www.thebicestercollection.com.