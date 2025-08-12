What Does Miley Cyrus Smell Like?

If you caught a whiff of Miley Cyrus right now, she’d want you to breathe her in and appreciate that she smells intense, strong, and soft. Her new scent comes from being the face of Gucci’s latest perfume, Gorgeous Gardenia Intense. But it also echoes her newest album, Something Beautiful, which celebrates dualities and seeing beauty in pain and imperfection. We spent a few minutes with Cyrus talking about endings and beginnings and what is bringing her bliss this summer.

ELLE: When talking about your new album, Something Beautiful, you’ve said that you found the beauty in life’s darkest moments. What is an example of that?

Miley Cyrus (MC): You can miss something or someone deeply, while still looking forward to what is to come next. Like destruction, death, disappointment—they all can be looked at as an ending, but I’ve always seen them as the beginning of something new.

ELLE: How do you feel now that Something Beautiful is out? Has it been received as you had hoped?

MC: It’s been a dream to create something and watch it live independently out in the world. It has taught me a new sense of trust that everything happens in the way that was divinely planned, to learn to let go and to enjoy the process as much as success.

ELLE: You’ve been the face of a few Gucci scents now. What does this one smell like to you?

MC: I love the name "Intense". Although a flower is soft and subtle, there is still an intensity in its strength and self-sufficiency.

ELLE: How does intensity manifest in your life?

MC: Everything I do is at a 10. I’ve always been that way. I run on passion and inspiration, and so no matter what it is, big or small, my heart has to be on fire to even entertain whatever it is.

ELLE: This fragrance is meant to celebrate bliss. What brings you bliss?

MC: The summer sun, hiking and being in nature with animals, swimming in waterfalls, and laughing with people I love.

ELLE: What do you think your inner child smells like?

MC: My grandmother, because I was always sitting with her, and her perfume would rub off on me. When I’d go back to my parents, she was still with me in some way.

ELLE: In your song with Naomi Campbell, Every Girl You Ever Loved, one of your lyrics references the “perfect scent.” What makes a scent perfect to you?

MC: Something that is subtle, sweet, but still very present and memorable.

ELLE: How would you say your fragrance preferences have evolved along with your persona over the years?

MC: As I have matured, I have a new idea of romance, and I think what I gravitate toward reflects that.

ELLE: What’s your spritz ritual?

MC: I like to spray it into the air and dance under it, giving it some life and keeping the scent subtle.

