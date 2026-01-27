See Runway Highlights From The Most Spectacular SS26 Couture Shows In Paris

Couture week is fashion at its most fantastical; a celebration of maximalist design, where each show is a reminder of the extraordinary craftsmanship behind every house. This season marks a bumper moment of firsts and transitions, with Matthieu Blazy and Jonathan Anderson presenting their inaugural couture collections for Chanel and Dior, respectively.

Elsewhere, the recent deaths of Valentino Garavani and Giorgio Armani mean the two legendary names loom large over the week as their namesake houses enter significant new chapters. All eyes are on these pivotal collections.

Here, ELLE brings you the highlights from spring/summer 2026 couture shows.

Dior Haute Couture SS26

This season marked Jonathan Anderson’s first foray into couture, as he unveiled his vision for Dior at Musée Rodin. The show unfolded beneath a ceiling decorated with moss and cyclamens – a tribute to John Galliano, who was sat on the front row, and brought Anderson flowers while he was working on the collection.

A longtime admirer of ceramics, Anderson opened the show with a video prologue featuring ceramicist Magdalene Odundo, who spoke about her practice and the body’s central role within it. The art form was later reflected in the collection’s more sculptural silhouettes, including the very first looks, which comprised gowns rendered in black, white and orange, that ballooned dramatically through to the hem.

The collection was truly in full bloom. Flowers and plants appeared in every look – worn as earrings or brooches, clutched in the hand, or even used as parasols. The show closed on a positive note, with Mona Tougaard as the bride, wearing a voluminous white gown paired with matching floral earrings.

'Couture is the most daunting of JW Anderson’s challenges, but this was a garden of delights: though he referenced the Dior of both Galliano and Raf Simons (the floral ceiling also a tribute to the latter’s couture debut), the end result was entirely his own,' says Avril Mair, ELLE's fashion, watches and jewellery director. 'The designer views this most rarified of crafts as a laboratory for experimentation, and his collection was brave and bold – while also undeniably beautiful. Jessie Buckley’s Golden Globes dress reappeared as a delicately detailed gown while the Bar jacket of his SS26 show became a floor-sweeping white dress. It’s not going to be for everyone, and he’s yet to nail the bags, but this was dazzling showmanship.'

Schiaparelli Haute Couture SS26