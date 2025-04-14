On Saturday, Charli XCX put on an electric show at Coachella, extending “Brat Summer” through winter and into spring 2025. The massive music festival in Indio, California, was attended by a number of celebrities in its first week, including several who were in the audience. Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner were seen with her sister, Kendall Jenner, dancing to the music.



Stage Talk

On the stage there were even more celebrity appearances: Charli welcomed guests Billie Eilish, Lorde, and Troye Sivan for several songs. She and Eilish made their live debut of the “Guess” remix from Brat. Lorde sang “Girl, So Confusing” with the British singer, and Troye Sivan was on the mic for “Talk Talk.”

After she and Lorde finished singing, Charli yelled, “Lorde summer 2025!” to a cheering crowd.

At the end of the show, Charli was backed by flashing messages behind on the giant screens, relaying some mixed messages about where the star is going from here now that Brat summer is “finally over.”

“Idk? Maybe? Wait was it? No?? Yeah cuz duh it was already over like last year,” the messages read. “Wait. Was it? NO??? I don’t know who I am if it’s over???” Fuck.”

It continued, “Wait. I remembered. I’m Charli. And honestly… I just want this moment to last forever.”

The last image was of a green Brat cover going up in flickering flames.

Before her set, Charli XCX was enjoying the scene at The Overcompensating House party, where she posed with actress Julia Fox. For the outdoor event, the pop musician wore a mesh tank top in white and pink with a long brown skirt cinched at the waist with a chunky belt and black boots. She was carrying a Chanel handbag and wearing sunglasses as she posed.

Read the original article in ELLE USA