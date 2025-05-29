ELLE Sustainability 2025: Meet Our Partners

The countdown to one of our most meaningful celebrations is officially on. ELLE Sustainability returns with purpose, passion and a powerful message: style and sustainability can thrive side by side. This edition is all about spotlighting the changemakers who are reshaping fashion, beauty, and lifestyle through innovation and intent.

But an evening like this doesn’t come to life on its own. It’s built on shared values and powered by partnerships that walk the talk. From conscious luxury to clean skincare and planet-first fashion, our partners are the true allies in this mission. Here’s a look at the brands helping us reimagine what it means to live and consume more responsibly.

Jewellery Partner: Kohinoor Jewellers

Agra’s legendary Kohinoor Jewellers isn’t just a name, it’s a legacy. Spanning five generations and rooted in the era of the last Mughal emperor, their story is one of heritage, artistry, and exquisite craftsmanship. At the House of Kohinoor, rare gemstones meet age-old techniques like Kundan, Meenakari and Jadau, brought to life by some of India’s finest artisans. From intricate bridal sets to statement cocktail rings, each piece is a tribute to the grandeur of the past, reimagined for today’s global connoisseur.

Style Partner: Pepe Jeans India

Born in London and beloved across the world, Pepe Jeans is synonymous with effortless cool. As our official style partner, they bring contemporary classics to the forefront—think denim redefined, silhouettes that speak to every generation, and a vibe that’s as rebellious as it is refined. For an event that celebrates individuality and evolution, no one dresses the part better.

Skincare Partner: Oteria

Oteria is a beauty minimalist’s dream. Sleek, smart and backed by science, their skincare philosophy is about paring things back while delivering maximum results. Whether you’re new to active ingredients or a routine loyalist, Oteria’s curated range offers high-performance essentials that are equal parts chic and considered. It’s skincare that gets it—and gets straight to the point.

Hydration Partner: Vedica Spring

Some refreshments just come with better taste, especially when they’re sourced from the Himalayas. Vedica Spring’s pristine water is nature in its purest form. Bottled elegantly, it’s the kind of quiet luxury that adds polish to every event. A simple sip, elevated.





Venue Partner: JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

A landmark in luxury, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu is where elevated comfort meets timeless sophistication. As our Hospitality Partner, they provide the perfect setting for ideas to unfold and creativity to thrive. With impeccable service, world-class cuisine and a view of the Arabian Sea, it’s more than a venue—it’s an experience.

Gifting Partner: 3TEN X

Bold. Futuristic. Fierce. 3TEN X crafts accessories for the trendsetters who aren’t afraid to stand out. Their designs fuse high-impact aesthetics with a sleek, urban sensibility—exactly the kind of energy we love.

Gifting Partner: Iraya Life

Ayurveda gets a modern makeover with Iraya Life. Their handcrafted skincare draws from traditional Indian wisdom but feels entirely contemporary—balancing botanicals with holistic self-care in a way that feels timeless yet current.

Gifting Partner: Floractive India

Say hello to Brazilian brilliance. Floractive India brings salon-level results to your everyday hair routine with products that smooth, shine, and strengthen. Think glossy locks with zero effort—because good hair days should be every day.

Gifting Partner: Eze Perfumes

Luxury bottled, Eze Perfumes crafts captivating fragrances with an edge. Their collection is a blend of sophistication and sensuality—scents that not only linger but leave an impression long after you’ve left the room.

Gifting Partner: FCL Skincare

Backed by dermatologists and loved by beauty insiders, FCL Skincare is known for its efficacy-first philosophy. Expect targeted treatments, potent ingredients, and clinical results—all wrapped in sleek packaging that looks as good as it works.

Pouring Partner: Smoke Lab

Crafted in India and celebrated internationally, Smoke Lab is elevating the vodka experience one pour at a time. Made using pure Himalayan spring water and locally sourced ingredients, it’s smooth, bold and unapologetically modern—just like the night ahead.

From what we wear to how we care, the future of sustainability lies in the choices we make every day. These partners aren’t just joining the conversation—they’re leading it. And together, we’re raising a (recyclable) glass to a night that celebrates substance, style, and everything in between.

See you at the greenest carpet in town.