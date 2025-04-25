The Runway Rundown: All The Best Destination Fashion Shows This Season

If there's one thing that fashion loves, it's a travelling show. This season is no exception, with luxury brands from Dior to Vivienne Westwood taking their latest collections to far-flung corners of the world. Here, ELLE UK rounds up the best destination shows happening this spring.





Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025

Ralph Lauren showed his label's AW25 collection off-schedule in New York, with Anne Hathaway, Naomi Watts and Michelle Williams sitting front row for the intimate show at the Jack Shainman Gallery in TriBeCa.



With its floaty lace dresses belted and the waist, and high ruffled collars teamed with floor-skimming overcoats, the collection, titled The Modern Romantics, felt part bohemian, part Victorian, with Lauren's signatures running throughout.





Dior Pre-Fall 2025

For Christian Dior's pre-fall 2025 show, creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri chose the ancient To-ji Temple gardens in Kyoto, Japan, as a backdrop. It made for a magical setting for an intricately crafted collection that fused elements of Japanese culture with Dior house codes.



'I’ve been researching the beauty of the kimono and the philosophy behind its shape. It’s the body that defines it,' Chiuri said. 'In Western fashion, it’s often the opposite — the body is expected to conform to the garment. Mr Dior was fascinated by it, though there is a contradiction between the structure of the Bar jacket and the kimono.'



Vivienne Westwood Couture Capsule



Vivienne Westwood kicked off the season’s destination fashion shows with an extravaganza in Mumbai at the country’s historic Gateway of India, paying tribute to the country’s rich history of artisanal craft and textile expertise.



Produced in collaboration with the Department of Textiles, the government of Maharashtra, and Vivz Fashion School, the show mixed spring/summer 2025 looks with archive pieces and a new special couture capsule, which used hand-woven fabrics from local textile houses. Signature Vivienne Westwood silhouettes were imbued with influences from traditional Indian clothing using muslin cottons, raw silks and delicate wools.



