Boom Boom Fashion Is Taking Over — Here's What It Means And How To Wear It

I know what you’re thinking — please, not another micro-trend to catch up on. While we are living in a time of total trend over-saturation, if you poke your head above the fashion parapet, right now there is actually a bigger ‘vibe shift’ at work. This is what trend forecaster Sean Monahan has coined as ‘boom boom’ (he also gave the world the aforementioned ‘vibe shift’ and 'normcore').

With Trump in office, the ongoing rise of trad-wives, and as Monahan puts it, a return to ‘male-coded values’ boom boom echoes the late 1980s attitude of excess. Set against the backdrop of an ongoing cost of living crisis, it’s about dressing for the lifestyle you want, not the lifestyle you have. It's also arguably a backlash against the hangover of pandemic dressing, a now-standardised uniform of tracksuits, leggings and athleisure wear.

Enter exaggerated power suits, giant fur coats and long red nails, all served with a side of champagne and caviar. If quiet luxury was about a subtle, discreet display of wealth, this is the total opposite — and we saw it all over the Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks.

From Alessandro Michele's club-bathroom rave for Valentino, Sean McGirr’s Dickensian dandies at McQueen, and Haider Ackermann’s vibrant colour-clash tailoring at Tom Ford, it’s clear that our 2025 wardrobes are going to be loud.

And judging by the amount of us already wearing loafers, ties and leopard print, the aesthetic shift is being welcomed with open-arms. Still not convinced?

Who Is Boom Boom?

Celebrities are already jumping on the boom boom train. Cate Blanchett wore a look straight from the Tom Ford runway last month, consisting of a neon green pussybow blouse, and a pastel pink suit.

Parker Posey borrowed Victoria Ratliff's — her character from The White Lotus — white Gucci 1947 handbag for a night out in New York, complete with a luxurious Gucci fur coat. Does it get more boom boom than that?

Last week, Pedro Pascal stepped out in a pair of Saint Laurent thigh-high leather boots, complete with a tartan broad-shoulder blazer.

And on Monday night, Britt Lower wore a sequin Conner Ives gown with strappy silver sandals and matching hoop earrings.

How To Style Boom Boom

Adding a bit of luxe to your wardrobe is easier than you think. While the weather is getting warmer, a faux fur accessory rather than a full faux fur coat can be a more seasonally appropriate way to tap into the trend.

A power blazer is a timeless wardrobe staple — throw over a T-shirt and jeans for an instant nod to boom boom.

Short hemlines and high-split skirts are mega 80s vibes. Add a low-denier tight or bare your legs.

Finish off with a pointed-toe, sling-back mule. Now you're ready to boom boom.

Read the original article in ELLE UK.