What Do Indian Designers Shop From Other Indian Labels?

When someone recently advised designer Amit Hansraj to only wear his own designs rather than other homegrown labels, he was quick to dismiss the idea as utterly boring. Payal Singhal echoes a similar sentiment. “I love shopping from fellow Indian designers, and not just because I am part of the fraternity. But mostly because I adore their bold use of colours and patterns,” she declares. And there are many others who agree.

Designers And Their Wardrobes

To discover their all-time favourites, we got Indian fashion designers to open their wardrobes for ELLE.

Payal Singhal

The designer who favours eclectic, fun and minimalistic pieces has found many sartorial go-tos among Indian labels. “I shop all over the world, but some of my most interesting buys are from Indian designers,” admits Singhal. Her must-haves? Twin sets from Dhruv Kapoor, bespoke evening wear from Siddartha Tytler, hoodies from Huemn, jogger sets from Kanika Goyal and shirts from Péro. Her latest find is Do Tak Keh—she just got herself a printed pantsuit from the quirky brand.

Bibhu Mohapatra

Mohapatra has dressed everyone from Michelle Obama and Gwyneth Paltrow to Poorna Jagannathan. But who among his Indian contemporaries does the revered designer look to for his own wardrobe? His friends and fellow designers, Tarun Tahiliani and Rajesh Pratap Singh. “They are mavericks at creating pieces that are incredibly cut and extremely well made.” Fit and fabric are foremost on the New York-based designer’s mind when dressing himself. “Only natural fibres like cotton, wool and silk for me,” he says. Mohapatra then seeks comfort combined with ‘the sharpest tailoring and an unexpected use of craft and colour.’

Shweta Kapur

The founder of contemporary Indian label 431-88 has a strong sense of what suits her. “This allows me to make confident choices, even when shopping online,” reveals Kapur, who sums up her style as effortlessly sexy. The last thing she purchased? “A sari from 431-88—believe it or not, my team makes me pay for my own clothes,” she laughs. Kapur also likes to shop from fellow Indian designers Dhruv Kapoor and Kanika Goyal. “Kanika truly understands the female form and makes the best pants in the country.”

Amit Hansraj

The founder of the resortwear label Inca looks at fabric and fit when shopping for himself and goes through phases with the brands he loves. “There was a time when my wardrobe mostly comprised Rishta by Arjun Saluja and Antar-Agni,” recalls Hansraj, who is also the newly-appointed creative head at Wendell Rodricks. Currently, he’s been reaching out for Naushad Ali’s weaves and modern cuts quite frequently. “A brand that’s been a constant for over a decade is Pratap. The pieces really last and somehow magically fit irrespective of my fluctuating weight.”

Urvashi Kaur

“My approach to shoppingis shaped by a deep appreciation for indigenous craftsmanship, natural materials, thoughtful design, versatility and storytelling,” says Kaur. As someone who is drawn to styles that highlight India’s textile legacy, she has often found the perfect fits at homegrown labels like 11.11, Maku, Divyam Mehta, Péro and Antar-Agni. “I never travel without this long indigo jacket with ecru kantha detailing and a short black shibori jacket, both from 11.11,” she reveals. Her latest splurge is a handwoven jacket from Paiwand, made out of textile waste.

Gursi Singh

Much like the pieces from his own label Lovebirds that Singh runs with his wife Amrita Khanna, his wardrobe is trend-agnostic. “My style is minimalistic and clean, with a focus on form, comfort and longevity.” He’s been test-driving Lovebirds’ newly launched menswear pieces of late. The homegrown brand that he (and even Khanna, he adds) wears a lot is NorBlack NorWhite, for the ‘colours, and the newness they’re able to achieve through traditional printing techniques’. “The last thing I bought is this beautiful zari gold fabric from Raw Mango. I’m still thinking what to make out of it,” he says.

Monica Shah

Shah, who is the co-founder of couture label Jade by Monica & Karishma has a reputation for adding a ‘touch of Indianness,’ to everything she wears. This could range from the clever styling of vintage bandhani she recently purchased in Gujarat or through pieces from labels like 11:11 and Amrich mixed with her own creations. “I am always drawn to labels that highlight Indian crafts and textiles.”

