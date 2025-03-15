Decoding How 'The White Lotus' Fashion Handbook Taps Into Bohemian Privilege

Yes, we know. You're obsessed, and we're rowing in the same boat. The magnetic pull of Hawaii, Italy, Thailand — those serene backdrops, against which the show The White Lotus is based, are in itself, a reminder of white privilege and saviour complex cocooned in tomfoolery. Both riveting hot topics that pose questions to the evolving premise of witty storytelling in 2025. And as a fashion journalist, what quickly caught my eye was costume designer Alex Bovaird's work in making the characters look relatable —- even with regards to the rich and slightly 'shady' guy being embroiled in a money laundering scandal.

Two Plus Two Is One Million

While escapism is a notable undercurrent of the sartorial moodboard, there’s logic and strategic meaning to it all. Let me explain. Intrigue is the mood, but the characters stick their ground when picking out pieces from their wardrobe. Victoria loves her airy, solid-hued and sometimes striped summer staples and with a luxury item in sight, always. Be it the Gucci bag or the silky scarf by Swaine London, which denotes the imprint of quiet luxury, away from the morally corrupt deeds concerning her husband’s work-life.

The Odd Couple

Aimee Lou Wood aka Chelsea is on a trip of her own. Delulu is the word. This dreamer attitude of her, extends to the whimsical crochet pieces she so dearly loves (which are marvellous, by the way). The couple's financial positioning is a bit of a question mark though, since Rick's past is left hanging in the air. How can she afford it? How can he afford it? And why is she with him, are questions that audiences are hooked on to. Alongside his varied repertoire of Hawaiian shirts. Glorious.

Humble Priestess

This jewel-toned hand-draped kaftan by Verandah, has to be one of a frontrunner from Belinda's enticing assortment of resor-twear this season. Her style is full of humble character, and her mildly flirty arc this season corroborates effortlessly with her penchant to experiment, come what may. Still not glaringly OTT though. Thank god.

The Mean Bee

You see Jaclyn wearing a fuchsia pink Valentino swimsuit with a gold 'V' design at the middle of the neckline for her day by the pool. She accessorises it with an illustrated panther pattern, also by Valentino, on a black and white linen cover-up. Gypsy, but not so gypsy.

The setting of fashion in this show is thus, thought to be in line with the rising demand from consumers for carefree, vacation-ready design. I'm ready too, haha. Reverberating the codes of subtle sophistication, well-curated leisure, and discrete wealth, The White Lotus makes a solid case for boho luxe, sand rubbing it in your faces.

