Drape, Twirl, Slay: Eid Style Straight From The Silver Screen

Eid is around the corner, and if you’re anything like me—buried under work, endlessly scrolling through Instagram, and panicking over what to wear—then welcome to the club. I had a vision of myself, effortlessly twirling in an ethereal outfit, but reality? I haven’t even started shopping yet. So, in the interest of saving time and looking fabulous, I turned to the most reliable source of outfit inspiration—our beloved movie characters who served major fashion moments on screen. Whether you’re aiming for classic, regal, or full-blown dramatic, this guide will help you channel your inner Bollywood diva (or hero) just in time for Eid!

Zaara from Veer-Zaara

Zaara’s wardrobe was a chef’s kiss blend of Punjabi and Mughal aesthetics, perfect for those who love intricate details in their ethnic outfits. Think short kurtas, traditional skirts, and heavy dupattas in vibrant colour combinations. I mean, that fuchsia pink short kurta paired with a green salwar and an orange dupatta? Iconic! If you’re going for a classic Zaara vibe, opt for a patiala or sharara set and complete the look with a stack of bangles and a delicate nose pin for that extra oomph.

Mastani from Bajirao Mastani

Mastani didn’t just walk; she floated in layers of elegance. The Mastani Gharara, which has now become a legit trend, features anarkali-style blouses, kalidar lehengas, and intricately designed shararas. If you want to go all out this Eid, this is your look! Pair it with traditional Nizami and polki jewellery, add a statement pasa (side headpiece), and let the Mastani magic unfold. Just be warned—there’s no way you can enter a room in this outfit without making a grand entrance. Swish your dupatta accordingly!

Sehmat from Raazi

If simple, subtle, and elegant is your jam, Sehmat from Raazi is your go-to muse. Her wardrobe was all about pastel flowy salwar-kurtas and delicate Kashmiri embroidery. My personal favourite is her pink Banarasi saree with a seafoam blue net dupatta adorned with zardozi and sequins—effortlessly dreamy! Perfect if you want to look like you walked out of a Kashmiri postcard while still making sure phupo approves of your look.

Mehrunisa from Padmaavat

Regal, royal, and ridiculously gorgeous—that’s Mehrunisa. If you want to channel some Padmaavat energy this Eid, rich velvets, silks, and intricate embroidery are your best friends. Don’t shy away from layering your jewellery—oxidised pieces with coloured gemstones, a bold nath (nose ring), and heavy bangles. And of course, deep kohl-lined eyes to seal the deal.

Bahaar Begum from Kalank

Understated yet bold—Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum defined monochrome sophistication. Flowy lehengas, a mattha patti (headpiece), and minimal yet striking jewellery are key to pulling off this look. If you love drama but don’t want to go over the top, this is the aesthetic for you. Think elegance, grace, and an air of effortless royalty. Plus, walking into the Eid gathering in this look automatically gives you an aura of "mystical woman who knows all the family secrets but will only reveal them dramatically after three cups of chai."

Zafar from Kalank

Men, we didn’t forget you! If you want to take inspiration from Kalank’s ruggedly handsome Zafar, opt for deep jewel-toned kurtas paired with structured, embroidered jackets. Add a statement stole, and don’t be afraid of rich, regal colours like maroon, emerald green, or navy blue. This look is all about power dressing with a historical twist. Basically, if you want to look like you could steal hearts and escape on a horse, this is it.

Raees from Raees

There is something undeniably cool about Raees’ style—traditional yet effortlessly modern. If you want to keep it simple yet impactful, a well-fitted kurta with a classic pathani touch is the way to go. Dark shades, rolled-up sleeves, and tinted glasses? You’re basically the badshah of Eid fashion now! Brb just gonna go watch SRK edits in a pathani and surma-filled eyes!

Sakina from Saawariya

Soft, dreamy, and straight out of a fairytale—Sakina’s style in Saawariya is for those who love an ultra-feminine aesthetic. Flowing anarkalis in shades of powder blue, white, and lilac, paired with gota patti work and delicate embellishments, are the way to go. To complete the look, opt for long, flowy dupattas and delicate jhumkas. Twirl-worthy fashion at its finest! And for the jewellery, stay true to statement earrings, and you won't need anything more.

Whether you're vibing with Zaara’s traditional charm, Mastani’s grandeur, or Raees’ effortless swag, there’s an Eid outfit inspiration here for everyone. The key? Pick a style that makes you feel like a star because, let’s be honest, the real showstopper is YOU. Now, off you go—Eid shopping awaits! (And if you see me panic-buying bangles at the last minute, no, you didn’t.)