ELLE Exclusive: Shreyas Iyer Is The Star Of Pranav Misra's Fiery New Drip Fest

Around three weeks ago when I bumped into Pranav Misra, the Creative Director of HUEMN at a work event in Delhi, I was sent back inquisitive and equally impressed. Having just been told that a collaboration with an IPL captain was in the works - my synapses launched themselves into a state of overdrive as he simply refused to reveal the name. He is one tough cookie, I tell you. But now that the cat’s out of the bag, ELLE can exclusively tell you that Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Punjab Kings brings in his sporty spirit to meld into HUEMN’s relentless drive for fiery antics.

“I’ve always believed that fashion is not just about what you wear; it’s about what drives you,” Pranav states with passion. “This collaboration is about fire—the kind that pushes you forward, that shapes you, that you carry within you.” For Pranav, this was not merely a partnership between a designer and a cricketer. It was a fusion of two worlds, driven by the same raw intensity.

The collection features 15 pieces, a bold mix of t-shirts, shirts, and bottoms. Each garment speaks to Shreyas’s personal style—one that effortlessly blends the disciplined precision of sport with the free-spiritedness of street culture. “It’s about balancing discipline with freedom, precision with expression,” the designer explains. The result? A collection that feels both athletic and artistic, a perfect visual representation of Shreyas's journey both on and off the field.

For Shreyas, the collaboration has been nothing short of transformative. “It’s been an incredible experience, and I’ve always been passionate about fashion, but working with the HUEMN team has taken my understanding of it to another level. Their attention to detail, their ability to blend art with streetwear—it’s truly special,” Iyer gushes, upon being asked to elaborate on this confluence of sport and style. His approach to fashion has evolved over the years. “I’ve always been mindful of what I wear, even as a kid. But my style has definitely evolved with time. There have been some experimental moments—some worked, some didn’t! But that’s the beauty of fashion, isn’t it? You try, you learn, and you grow,” he reveals.

Looking back at his own fashion faux pas, Shreyas chuckles. “The boldest choices I made were probably the funniest. But you know, I think that’s part of the journey. You live, you learn, and eventually, you find your true style.” When asked about the best-dressed cricketer of all time, Shreyas swiftly namedrops Virat Kohli. He adds” Virat has nailed his fashion game. He carries himself with so much confidence, whether he’s in casual wear or a sharp suit. It’s all about owning your look, and he does that so well.”

But why Shreyas Iyer, you may ask? The answer sure lies in his dynamic personality. “Shreyas is a rare breed of athlete,” Pranav continues. “His consistency, his dedication to his craft, and his resilience—those are the qualities that we, at HUEMN, deeply relate to. We come from different worlds, but we speak the same language—one that’s built on instinct, grit, and the desire to push beyond boundaries.”

The conversation then pivots to a lighter note and we ask Iyer to share some of his proven menswear advice, straight from the cricket pitch. “You don’t have to follow every trend. Just find what works for you—what makes you feel good. A well-fitted jacket, a clean pair of sneakers, and a statement accessory can elevate any outfit. And most importantly, pay attention to the details. The right fit and the right attitude can make all the difference,” he answers, with collected wisdom. He knows his fashion ABCs, you can tell.

The authenticity of this collaboration is evident in the final pieces, but what stands out to Pranav is the hand-painted mud crew-neck t-shirt. A signature element for HUEMN, the seven-step washing technique used to create the distinctive texture is a testament to the craftsmanship and thought that goes into each design. “It’s not just about the look, it’s about the process. The complexity of creating something like this, with 3D-printed logos and intricate detailing—it’s a challenge, but we’re proud of how it turned out,” shares Pranav on being asked about the key pieces.

Indeed, HUEMN’s collaborations have always been a bit out of the ordinary. From food to automobiles to sports, they’ve managed to breathe new life into seemingly unexpected partnerships. But for Pranav, this is all part of HUEMN’s DNA. “We’re a progressive skeptic,” he explains. For both Pranav and Shreyas, the HUEMN x Shreyas Iyer collection is about far more than just clothing. It’s a celebration of resilience, individuality, and the fire that drives both of them to constantly push forward. And as Pranav aptly puts it, “This collection isn’t the end of the conversation. It’s just the beginning.”

Also Read:

Legacy Of Rohit Bal: The Fashion World On India's 'True-Blue Artist'

Decoding Alia Bhatt’s Style: Stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani Shares Deets

Meet BombayMami, The Indo-Swiss Singer Going Viral With Her Track ‘Fire In Delhi’

David Lynch: Filmaker, Check. Perfume Marketer, Also Check