A Craftmaster’s Birthday: Manish Malhotra’s Journey From Indian Roots To Global Runways

If Indian fashion had a fairy godfather, it would undoubtedly be Manish Malhotra, armed not with a wand, but with a sketchbook, sequins, and the supernatural ability to make anyone look like they’re ready to enter a Bollywood dream sequence. As the couturier celebrates another milestone birthday, we trace his journey from a young boy mesmerised by movies to the man who now sets the global standard for Indian glamour.

Photo Credits: Instagram/@manishmalhotrajewellery

And his influence doesn’t stop at India. His couture has travelled further than most passports, proving that Indian craftsmanship isn’t just admired globally, it’s applauded, photographed, and obsessed over. He is also the only Indian designer who have walked every major international red carpet this year from the iconic MET Gala, Cannes, amfAR, to the Pink Ball and the Golden Globes.

Early Days and the Rise of Manish Malhotra

Photo Credits: Website/imdb.com

Before he became the designer whose name alone guarantees 100,000 Instagram likes and one very emotional bride, Manish Malhotra was just a cinema-obsessed kid from Mumbai. He loved movies so much that instead of idolising actors, he analysed their costumes. (Foreshadowing? Strong.) His big break came through Bollywood, where he practically redesigned the idea of movie fashion in the 90s. From 'Rangeela' to 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' if it made you want to dress like you’re dancing in Swiss meadows, it was probably him. Bollywood didn’t just make him famous; it made him the Manish Malhotra.

Signature Style: Lehengas & Gowns that Define Indian Fantasy

Photo Credits: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

There are lehengas, and then… there are Manish Malhotra lehengas. The kind that sparkle like they’re plugged into a power source. The kind brides try on and instantly hear violins. His signature silhouette, dramatic, swishy, and dripping in handwork, has become a rite of passage for every modern bride. The gowns are like Imagining Old Hollywood glamour crashes into Indian opulence. The result: sculpted bodices, liquid drapes, and embellishment that could single-handedly keep the crystal industry in business.

The Opulence of Manish Malhotra Sarees

Photo Credits: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld

A Manish Malhotra saree is not just a saree, it’s a mood, a moment, and a guaranteed slow-motion hair flip. From shimmer that blinds (in a good way) to chikankari so intricate it deserves museum security, his sarees prove why six yards is truly infinite.

Contemporary Yet Rooted: Dresses the MM Way

Photo Credits: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld

Even when he designs the most modern silhouettes, Malhotra can’t help but add a little bit of India to everything. It’s like his secret seasoning. A cocktail dress will have zardozi. A mini-dress will carry old-world embroidery. A cape gown? Oh, that’s basically couture with a passport. His dresses are for the woman who wants to look global, but also doesn’t want to forget where she comes from.

The MM High Jewellery Universe

Photo Credits: Instagram/@manishmalhotrajewellery

And just when you assumed his world couldn’t get any more glamorous, Malhotra introduced his High Jewellery line, where craftsmanship meets sparkle at full power. His jewellery doesn’t just complete an outfit; it takes centre stage. The pieces are drenched in diamonds, uncut polki, emeralds and rubies, all crafted with the same precision and artistry as his couture. These aren’t mere accessories; they’re showstoppers that instantly elevate any look into a red-carpet moment. True to MM style, the collection blends old-world regality with modern drama, proving that Manish doesn’t just dress you, he crowns you.

Craftsmanship That Defines Indian Couture

Here’s the thing: behind all the sparkle is serious craft. Malhotra's ateliers are powered by hundreds of artisans, embroiders, karigars, and drapers who preserve techniques passed down for generations. His revival of handwork isn’t nostalgia; it’s a living, glittering ecosystem. The hours that go into his couture could probably be used to solve a small math problem. Or build a spaceship. But that’s couture, half magic, half madness.

Photo Credits: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

Legacy and Global Impact

From Bollywood brides to international red carpets, Manish Malhotra has become shorthand for glamour. His pieces are worn in New York, London, Dubai, Singapore, and most importantly, in the collective imagination of anyone who has ever opened Pinterest. He has built an empire, launched beauty lines, styled cinema’s biggest stars, and turned Indian craftsmanship into a global flex.

Crafting Tradition, Setting Trends

Photo Credits: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05

At his core, Manish Malhotra is still that boy who loved movies, fabric, fantasy, and the idea that fashion should make you feel something. Whether he’s reviving ancient embroidery or introducing a trend that every wedding will copy within three weeks, he continues to set the tone for Indian glamour. So here’s to the craftmaster himself, may his sequins stay shiny, his brides stay dramatic, and his birthday celebrations be as over-the-top as his couture (which is saying a lot). Happy Birthday, Manish. The runway, and all of us—are better because of you.

