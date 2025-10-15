Maria Grazia Chiuri Named Chief Creative Officer At Fendi

Maria Grazia Chiuri, the Dior alum celebrated for her feminist vision, has been named chief creative officer of Fendi, set to present her debut collection for the brand during Milan Fashion Week next February.

Chiuri succeeds Silvia Venturini Fendi, who joined the family business in 1994, defined its accessories, expanded into menswear, and assumed womenswear after Kim Jones’s departure in 2024. Venturini Fendi, who now steps into the role of honorary president, worked for more than two decades alongside Karl Lagerfeld, whose 54-year tenure shaped the brand until his death in 2019. She oversaw both the centennial AW25 collection and the SS26 show unveiled at Milan Fashion Week last month.

For Chiuri, closing a decade at Dior with a Cruise 2026 destination show in her hometown of Rome in May was both a finale and a prelude. Her appointment is, in many ways, a homecoming: a return to the Eternal City where she was born in 1964 and has spent much of her life, and to the house where her career began.

After graduating from the Rome campus of Istituto Europeo di Design, she worked in Fendi’s accessories department for a decade beginning in 1989. There, alongside her longtime creative partner Pierpaolo Piccioli — with whom she would later co‑lead Valentino — she played a key role in helping Venturini Fendi create the Baguette bag, an enduring emblem of the late‑1990s It‑bag phenomenon.

'I return to Fendi with honour and joy, having had the privilege of beginning my career under the guidance of the House’s founders, the five sisters,' Chiuri said in a statement. 'Fendi has always been a forge of talents and a starting point for many creatives in the industry, thanks to the extraordinary ability of these five women to foster and nurture generations of vision and skill. I am grateful to Mr. Arnault for entrusting me with the task of helping to write a new chapter in the history of this extraordinary women-founded company.'

At a time when gender equity in fashion leadership is slipping, with more men than ever in top creative roles, Chiuri’s appointment to one of the oldest heritage houses feels especially significant. Temperamentally, it is hard to imagine a better match than Chiuri and Fendi. Her early years at the house were shaped by the mentorship of Venturini Fendi, who most recently worked alongside her daughter Delfina Delettrez Fendi, artistic director of jewellery, together carrying forward a legacy of female stewardship. That lineage began with co-founder Adele Casagrande Fendi and was sustained by the five Fendi sisters — Paola, Anna, Franca, Carla, and Alda Fendi — who transformed a small Roman leather goods workshop into a global house celebrated for craftsmanship and bold creativity.

Featuring a set and soundtrack by Marc Newson and Frédéric Sanchez, Venturini Fendi’s final collection celebrated collaboration, a hallmark of her career. She has consistently brought together female creatives — from architect Zaha Hadid to artist Tracey Emin, and artisans in Scotland and Madagascar — to reimagine the Baguette and Peekaboo bags.

Chiuri’s creative world is equally rooted in artistic dialogue. At Dior, she launched the Lady Dior Art series with artists including Judy Chicago and Faith Ringgold, and from her first show championed feminism, sending a slogan T‑shirt quoting Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie down the runway. She has commissioned immersive sets from India’s Chanakya embroidery atelier and invited emerging artists to stage interventions her ready-to-wear shows. At Fendi, Chiuri stands poised to extend this vision, merging fashion with activism.

'I’m thrilled to welcome Maria Grazia into the team. The role of a creative director is no longer to simply design beautiful clothes but to curate a culture and hold a mirror to the world we live in,' said Fendi chairman and CEO Ramon Ros. 'Her talent and vision will be instrumental in fortifying Fendi's heritage, shaping the future talent in the house and deepening our commitment to Italian craftsmanship.'

Read the original article on ELLE UK.