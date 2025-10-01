Matières Fécales Is Your One-Stop Shop For Gothic Couture

is bringing an undeniably daring spirit to the hallowed halls of Paris Fashion Week. Designers Hannah Rose Dalton and Steven Raj Bhaskaran have made a name for themselves by blending ghoulish beauty with supernatural visual art and drawing the industry to their world with increasing magnetism (they count Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy as their longtime mentors).

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

Dalton and Bhaskaran met at pattern-cutting school in Montreal over a decade ago and debuted their inaugural runway collection in March. Cut to their sophomore spring/summer 2026 runway collection, presented today at the 17th-century Hôtel d’Évreux, where they solidified their status as one of the hottest shows in town—some guests were moved to tears.

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

Most people aren’t going to don black contacts and fiercely cinch themselves while teetering on the edge of oblivion in perverse platform Christian Louboutin heels, but many are drawn to the brand’s uncanny allure. (Including Louboutin himself, who was in attendance.) The pair possesses a keen understanding of the provocative potential of classic silhouettes, taking inspiration from fellow renegades like Alexander McQueen. A blush-pink skirt suit, even when its padded proportions are only slightly subverted, still has the power to shock the denizens of Place Vendôme, especially when paired with Dalton’s signature white-out makeup.

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

This season’s collection, in all of its Gothic glory, also offered a quiet romanticism. A wall of flowers, a ruched tulle suit, a semi-sheer mermaid gown, and a pink tutu dress fit for a prima ballerina possessed all the right ingredients for an old-school salon presentation. It could have been, too, if not for the models’ intentionally uncomfortable walks. But for Matières Fécales, expectations are always turned upside down.

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

The afterparty was open to the public, and the invite—which the brand shared on Instagram—encouraged guests to express themselves to the fullest, “with no boundaries or limits.” (Cue the disciples of darkness who will surely be lining up out the door.) Yes, Matières Fécales benefits from an active online fanbase that’s quickly transformed from a subculture to a mainstream movement, but the pair still finds success—and community—in otherness.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well as the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article on ELLE USA