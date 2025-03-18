Off The Rack: How Amandeep Kaur Got Vicky Kaushal To Be The Best Dressed Man In Bollywood

Few fashion stylists have left as distinct a mark on Bollywood and the fashion industry as a whole, as Amandeep Kaur. From her early days at NIFT Delhi, where a college project sparked her interest in styling to working as Fashion Editor for a global magazine, she has steadily built a career defined by innovation and rooted artistry. After years in editorial, she took a leap of faith into independent styling, and today, she counts Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu among her long-standing clients—a testament to her influence and vision.

Read our chat with her, below.

ELLE: Tell us about your journey into styling—where did it all begin?

Amandeep Kaur (AK): My journey started at NIFT Delhi, where I studied Fashion Communication. During a college project, I had my first taste of styling and soon after, I secured an internship at a renowned fashion magazine. That experience was invaluable—it provided me with the best possible exposure for an aspiring stylist. From there, I worked at various publications, first as a fashion stylist and later as a fashion editor for a global magazine, where I had the privilege of styling covers featuring multiple stars. After a few years in editorial, I transitioned into independent styling in Mumbai, working with Bollywood actors. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal were my first clients, and eight years on, I’m grateful to say they still are.

ELLE: What are the three core skills needed to succeed as a stylist in India?

AK: First and foremost, passion and commitment are essential. Styling is a craft, and mastering it requires an insatiable curiosity and a sharp, observant eye. Secondly, an innate sense of aesthetics is crucial. This isn’t something that can be taught—you either have it or you don’t. However, it can certainly be refined by immersing yourself in diverse fashion landscapes, studying trends, and understanding different body types. Lastly, strong management skills are key. A stylist juggles countless responsibilities—resource management, people management, time management, and financial management. There are times when creativity must take a backseat, and it’s meticulous organisation that ensures everything runs smoothly.

ELLE: Was there a defining moment when you felt you had ‘made it’?

AK: Rather than a single moment, I see my success as a culmination of various milestones.From being featured in an Italian publication for a personal creative project to styling Vicky Kaushal for IIFA, where he co-hosted with Shah Rukh Khan, there've been plenty of memorable moments. And of course, seeing my work recognised in leading magazines always feels incredibly rewarding. Success, for me, is a collection of both small and significant victories.

ELLE: If you could style any Hollywood celebrity, who would it be and why?

AK: I would love to style David Beckham—his effortless style means less work for me, yet the end result would exude undeniable charm. As for women, I’d love to style Meryl Streep. Her craft is extraordinary, and the opportunity to be in her presence would be an experience in itself.

ELLE: How would you describe your personal style?

AK: My style is a balance between minimal posh and bohemian chic. I gravitate between the two, depending on my mood.

ELLE: Tell us about some exciting projects you're currently working on or looking forward to.

AK: I’ve been working on Chaava promotions with Vicky Kaushal, and given the film’s massive impact, it has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. On a personal note, I’m currently developing a large-scale fashion show—while I can’t reveal too much just yet, my dream is to leave behind a meaningful legacy in the Indian fashion industry.

ELLE: What are the three songs currently on repeat for you?

AK: Back to Black by Amy Winehouse, Lost on You by LP, and Creep (feat. Haley Reinhart).

ELLE: If you could change one thing about the fashion industry, what would it be?

AK: I wish the industry were better structured and more respectful of personal time. It’s absurd how many people think it’s acceptable to call for work-related matters post 9 PM. There’s a sense of entitlement when it comes to people’s time, and I truly hope this shifts towards a culture of respect and balance.

