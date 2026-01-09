From Fenty Empire to Red Carpet Fire: Rihanna's 4 Hottest Trends!

Rihanna has never followed trends, she creates them. From building the billion-dollar Fenty empire to delivering some of the most unforgettable red carpet moments of the decade, her style journey is defined by confidence, risk-taking, and unapologetic self-expression. Whether she’s redefining beauty standards, championing body inclusivity, or turning every appearance into a fashion moment, Rihanna’s influence goes far beyond clothes. Here, we break down seven of her hottest style trends that prove why everything she touches instantly becomes iconic.
Sneakers and baggy jeans
As the undisputed queen of street style, it was only inevitable that Rihanna would be one of the first to bring baggy jeans back into the spotlight. But in true Rihanna fashion, she never styles them the obvious way. Paired with impossibly rare, ultra-expensive sneakers, her denim looks are instantly iconic—rooted in street culture yet elevated beyond replication. What truly sets her apart is how she refuses to keep things basic: lingerie tops, pearls, and unexpected textures turn a seemingly casual outfit into something bold, sensual, and unmistakably Rihanna.
Snake / Python Print
In 2026, snake print might still feel niche compared to the dominance of leopard, but Rihanna has always had a habit of arriving at trends long before everyone else catches up. Years earlier, she was already leaning into Python prints, echoing runway moments from designers like Isabel Marant, Jil Sander, and Dries Van Noten. Cementing her reputation as someone who doesn’t wait for trends to peak before wearing them. With Rihanna, it’s never about what’s trending now, but what everyone else will be wearing next.
Denim on Denim
Denim-on-denim is hardly new, but Rihanna has always believed in the power of a classic, especially when it’s styled her way. Whether it’s oversized silhouettes, unexpected washes, or bold accessories, she reworks the double-denim formula to feel intentional and distinctly her own. With Rihanna, even the most familiar trends get a fresh, fearless edge.
Blokettecore
Rihanna’s relationship with sports jerseys has always been instinctive, not trend-driven. Her maternity street-style moment only reinforces her role as the original blueprint for this aesthetic—proof that what’s being reframed as a micro-trend today has long been part of her off-duty vocabulary.
Spotted in Los Angeles, she stepped out in a Jean Paul Gaultier jersey-style mesh dress from JPG Jeans, the brand’s subsidiary label. The asymmetrical, tri-coloured silhouette, stamped with a bold “09,” reads like a hybrid of football and basketball codes. Archival yet current, sporty yet styled, the look captures the essence of blokettecore before it became a buzzword—another reminder that Rihanna doesn’t follow fashion conversations, she starts them.
Forever Ahead of the Curve
Rihanna’s style has never relied on trends or timelines. Whether it’s blokettecore, sports jerseys, or maternity dressing that refuses to be boxed in, she consistently proves that true style is instinctive, not algorithm-driven. As fashion cycles through aesthetics and internet-approved labels, Rihanna remains the constant—effortlessly shaping what comes next simply by wearing what feels authentic to her.