Scarves Are the New Belts—And The Internet's It-girls Can’t Get Enough

If you’ve been squinting at the latest grainy runway captures from fashion week, one thing is undeniably clear: the traditional leather belt is currently in a committed relationship with the archives. In its place, we’re seeing something far more fluid, storied, and frankly, a lot more fun to style. It started, as most things do now, with a single scroll—a candid street-style shot outside a Paris show that sent collective style consciousness spiralling. The internet’s reigning It-girls are swapping out rigid metal buckles for silk twills and vintage squares, proving that the waist is the new playground for personality. It’s a shift from the utilitarian to the ornamental, where the goal isn't just to hold up your trousers, but to tell a visual story through fabric and movement.

Advertisment

From the Runway to the Feed:

This isn't just a "forgot my belt at the hotel" styling accident; it’s a calculated runway move that we’ve seen executed with high-fashion precision lately. At Dries Van Noten’s SS26 showcase, the master of prints himself proved that the waist is the ultimate canvas, with sarongs and silk scarves expertly wrapped over structured tailoring to blur the lines between beachwear and formal trousers. Similarly, Burberry tapped into that nonchalant, wind-swept energy by knotting silk squares over their iconic trench coats and low-slung trousers, adding a soft juxtaposition to their heritage silhouettes. Even Ralph Lauren has been flirting with this aesthetic, leaning into a "nonchalant French-girl" vibe where a simple silk tie-up replaces the heavy hardware of a Western belt.

The Ultimate "Low-Stakes" Luxury

Unlike a designer "it-bag" or a high-end timepiece that requires a serious investment, most of us already have a silk square or a vintage heirloom tucked away in a drawer somewhere. It is the ultimate DIY high-fashion moment that allows you to experiment with color theory and texture without a massive price tag. You can take a classic striped silk scarf and loop it through your favorite pair of wide-leg denim for a nautical, polished vibe, or go bold with a maximalist print to instantly elevate a monochrome outfit. Even a thin cotton scarf from a seaside market, tied loosely and left to trail, reads as intentional rather than improvised when the rest of your outfit is pulled together. It’s tactile, it’s versatile, and it adds a layer of "lived-in" charm that a standard leather strap simply cannot replicate in a world craving more tactile fashion.

The Indo-Western Pivot

For the Indian wardrobe, this trend finds its most soulful and culturally resonant expression. Think about it: a dupatta is essentially just a high-drama scarf with more history and a larger canvas for craftsmanship. Instead of the traditional shoulder drape or the classic neck wrap, we are seeing a shift toward cinching a crisp white kurta or a structured blazer with a silk dupatta used as a sash. By folding a lightweight chiffon or a hand-painted organza dupatta into a narrow, deliberate band and knotting it over high-waisted cigarette pants, you’re doing more than just following a global trend. You are reimagining heritage and giving a second life to pieces that usually only see the light of day during wedding season or festive gatherings.

Advertisment

The verdict for the season ahead is quite simple: put down the heavy leather and pick up the fluid silk. Whether it’s a designer twill found in a boutique or your grandmother’s favorite vintage silk dupatta, the styling goal remains the same—effortless, waist-defining, and just the right amount of unexpected.

Also Read:

Strap Up: Buckle Belts Are Fashion’s Boldest Statement Yet