Sheer, Black, And Gothic: Hailey Bieber’s Channels Dark Romance At The Wuthering Heights Premiere

Hailey Bieber arrived at the premiere of the latest film adaptation of Wuthering Heights in a sheer black lace gown that leaned fully into the mood of the story. The look was built around transparency, lingerie construction, and a strong gothic fashion reference that tied directly to the theme of the evening.

The floor-length gown featured intricate black lace layered over a visible lingerie base. The fabric was completely sheer through the bodice and skirt, with the underpinnings clearly forming part of the design rather than acting as hidden support. The silhouette was fitted through the waist and hips and extended into a straight, elongated hemline. Long sleeves and a high neckline balanced the exposed elements, giving the lace lingerie structure a formal red carpet finish.

This was a clear departure from high-shine gowns and sculpted corsetry that typically dominate premieres. Instead, Hailey chose a sheer dress that relied on fabric and construction rather than embellishment.

Decoding the Dark Romance Sheer Lace Look

The lace itself carried a vintage undertone, reminiscent of traditional lingerie detailing but scaled up for eveningwear. The black-on-black layering created depth, while the transparency kept the look sharp and modern. The underlayer appeared to include a structured bra and matching bottoms, fully integrated into the design.

The styling stayed focused. She wore her hair sleek and parted, allowing the neckline and lace pattern to remain visible. Jewellery was kept minimal, with no heavy statement pieces competing with the texture of the gown. Makeup followed a muted palette with defined eyes and a neutral lip, reinforcing the gothic fashion angle without becoming theatrical.

The sheer dress worked because the proportions were controlled. The coverage at the arms and neckline countered the exposed torso and legs. The balance between concealment and exposure is what made the lace lingerie reference feel deliberate rather than excessive.

How Hailey Nailed the Wuthering Heights Aesthetic

For a premiere centered on Wuthering Heights, the darker aesthetic felt aligned with the source material. The novel by Emily Brontë is known for its intense emotional tone and bleak landscape, and the choice of an all-black, lace-driven look reflected that atmosphere.

Instead of referencing 19th-century costume directly, Beiber translated the mood into contemporary gothic fashion. There were no corsets, petticoats, or period silhouettes. The interpretation came through colour, texture, and the dramatic transparency of the fabric.

Black lace has long been associated with romance and mourning in fashion history. Bringing that association to a literary premiere gave the outfit context. It was a thematic choice grounded in the event rather than a standalone trend moment.

Why This Red Carpet Look Matters

This appearance underscores how lace lingerie has moved from being a layering piece to a primary design statement on the red carpet. Sheer dresses are now constructed with visible undergarments as part of the visual language, and this look leaned fully into that direction.

The gown also highlights the continued relevance of gothic fashion within mainstream celebrity style. Dark romance has been shaping runways and beauty trends, and Bieber's outfit translates that aesthetic into a high-profile event setting.

At a premiere tied to a literary classic like Wuthering Heights, a conventional gown would have blended in. This sheer lace look stood out because it connected directly to theme, texture, and current fashion conversations. It placed lace lingerie and transparency at the center of red carpet dressing, rather than treating them as background details.

