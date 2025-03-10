Treasures By Tiara's Big London Fashion Week Moment

Making it to London Fashion Week is a dream for many designers, and for Tiara Dhody, it was nothing short of surreal. For someone who has always loved wearing a variety of pieces, she's still riding on the thrill of her brand Treasures by Tiara making it to the global stage in collaboration with POET-LAB, where she created a buzz for her striking fusion of avant-garde fashion and bold jewellery. Her statement-making style isn’t just academic it’s instinctive. Raised in a household where her mother, Queenie Singh redefined luxury, Tiara grew up surrounded by iconic jewels. Instead of just admiring them from afar, she decided to create her own legacy launching Treasures by Tiara a brand that blends heritage with bold, contemporary storytelling.

Tell her about how jewellery is more than an accessory today, and she can't agree more. Here's more from our chat with Tiara on her milestone, the magic of storytelling through jewellery, and her next plan.

Making A Debut To Remember

Of course, being there was exciting as she says, "Seeing Treasures by Tiara at London Fashion Week was a dream woven in gold and gemstones. It was a moment of pride, not just for me, but for the artisans, the vision, and the journey that led us here."

A Collaboration That Just Clicked

The partnership with POET-LAB was pure creative synergy. Calling it an instant spark, the designer adds, "Their experimental silhouettes and our opulent storytelling jewellery felt like the perfect match. The goal was to blur the lines between adornment and artistry—turning the runway into a moving canvas of bold elegance."

Both brands played with contrasts—"organic forms against architectural lines, softness meeting boldness," she informs. The result? Jewellery that didn’t just complement but completed the narrative.

Jewellery As Storytelling

For Dhody, jewellery isn’t just about aesthetics. "Jewellery is emotion frozen in metal and stone," she explains. "Every piece starts with a story—mythology, nature, personal nostalgia. I want the wearer to feel like they’re carrying a piece of poetry."

Balancing heritage with modernity is a key part of her design philosophy. "I love taking classical motifs—whether it’s Victorian cameos or Mughal intricacies—and giving them a fresh, unexpected twist. Think heirloom craftsmanship meets a rebellious spirit!"

Standout Pieces From The Show

Among the highlights was the Celestial Cascade earrings—"a play on cosmic energy and gravity, with Swarovski-studded orbits that seemed to float mid-air." Another favorite was the Serpentine Cuff, inspired by the fluid strength of a snake, wrapping around the wrist like a talisman.

A Year Of Growth

In just a year, Treasures by Tiara has gone from an emerging brand to an internationally recognised name. "Our first international order felt like a tiny victory, then came celebrity endorsements, and now, London Fashion Week!"

At the core of the brand is exceptional craftsmanship. "Our artisans are the true magicians! From traditional hand-engraving to experimental metal sculpting, we’re always pushing the limits of what jewellery can be."

The Shift In Luxury Jewellery

For Dhody, the definition of luxury is changing. "Luxury is no longer just about exclusivity—it’s about storytelling, self-expression, and emotional connection. People want jewellery that feels personal, not just expensive."

She also believes the global spotlight on Indian luxury is long overdue. "Indian craftsmanship has always been unparalleled, but now, the world is finally paying attention! Designers are reinterpreting tradition in fresh, modern ways, making luxury feel authentic and exciting."

What’s Next?

She has big dreams for Treasures by Tiara—"More global fashion weeks, expanding our bespoke offerings, maybe even a flagship boutique! But at the heart of it, I just want to keep creating pieces that make people fall in love at first sight."

And her personal jewellery go-to this season? "Easy, breezy luxury—delicate silver chains, bold cocktail rings, statement earrings that catch the sun. And of course, pearls—because they’re classic yet effortlessly cool."

With a debut this powerful, Tiara Dhody is proving that her brand is not just about jewellery—it’s about making a statement.