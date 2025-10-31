Fashion, But Make It Personal — Vrinda Suri On Building Her Own Narrative

Few things compare to the joy of getting lost in the worlds that creators build — effortlessly transporting you with just a swipe. A glance at Vrinda Suri’s Instagram reaffirms this. One moment she’s in Zurich, the next she’s wandering through Sri Lanka, “doubling her cardio as a tourist” (as she playfully puts it). Yet, one thing remains unwavering — her style. It. Always. Delivers.

For Suri, fashion has never been merely about what one wears; it’s about the story you tell through it. A NIFT Delhi graduate and one of India’s most exciting new voices in digital fashion, she brings a designer’s precision to the fluid, fast-evolving world of content creation. With an instinctive eye for detail and an effortless sense of style, she’s built a digital space that feels both elevated and intimately personal.

Over the years, Vrinda has collaborated with some of the world’s most coveted names — Apple, Dyson, Dior, Levi’s, Michael Kors, and H&M, among others — each partnership marked by her distinct blend of sophistication and ease. “I love merging my design background with storytelling,” she says. “It allows me to connect creativity with real experiences.”

Her evolution is reflected not only in her content but also in her expanding creative pursuits. Recently, Vrinda has begun designing and conceptualising her own looks for major fashion events — a full-circle moment that seamlessly ties her design roots to her digital persona. Now, she’s channelling that energy into her next chapter: launching her own label. “It feels like the right time to take my connection with my audience beyond the screen,” she shares.

For Vrinda, authenticity is the thread that runs through it all. Her audience isn’t just a following — they’re part of her creative journey. Whether she’s sharing design sketches, styling notes, or candid behind-the-scenes moments, her tone remains open, warm, and genuine. “My main goal is to stay organically connected to my audience, making them feel like a part of my journey by sharing my ideas and creative process like a friend,” she says.

At just 25, Vrinda Suri stands at the intersection of creativity and connection — a modern storyteller reshaping what it means to be both designer and digital creator. And if you ask us (or her ever-growing Instagram audience), it’s a journey we love to watch unfold.

