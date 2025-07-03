9 New Menus In New Delhi And Gurugram To Try Out This Season

New Delhi and Gurugram’s culinary scene is buzzing with fresh flavours, inventive presentations, and menus that celebrate both heritage and innovation. Here are nine standout menus to explore, each bringing its own flavour-forward story to the city’s vibrant dining landscape.

1. TK's Oriental Bar & Grill

Hyatt Regency Delhi’s TK’s Oriental Grill, the city’s pioneering teppanyaki restaurant, celebrates its 30th anniversary with a series of thoughtfully curated experiences that honour its legacy of theatrical dining and refined Japanese flavours. Three special set menus mark the occasion, ranging from the indulgent Wagyu-and-jumbo prawn-led Shōgun 30, to the reinterpretation of teppanyaki favourites in Bonsai Jubilee, and Jasmine Tribute. The festivities extend to weekend sushi specials, where chefs craft a limited-edition Anniversary Maki Roll and interactive teppanyaki masterclasses that invite diners to try their hand at the grill.

Where: Hyatt Regency Delhi, Ring Rd, Bhikaji Cama Place, Rama Krishna Puram, New Delhi, Delhi 110066

For Reservation: 011 6677 1312

2. Latoya

Latoya is bringing the spirit of Jalisco to Delhi with its Cantarito Festival, a vibrant tribute to tequila, citrus, and the bold street flavours of Mexico. The restaurant is spotlighting the Cantarito, a traditional tequila cocktail served in rustic clay cups, with a menu that moves from the classic orange-grapefruit blend with a Tajín rim to playful riffs like Berry Much, Peachy Keen, and Spiced Pineapple paired with staples like tacos, ceviche, and guacamole.

Where: Eldeco Centre, Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110017

For Reservation: +91 9266394999

3. Rubicon Bar

Rubicon Bar introduces a new Signature Cocktail Menu that draws bold inspiration from Julius Caesar’s historic crossing of the Rubicon River. Set against polished wood, rich leather, and the soft hum of jazz, each cocktail, whether it’s The Merge, evoking Caesar’s pivotal bridge, or The Die Is Cast, unites historical metaphor with modern flair, featuring unique infusions, striking presentations, and a commitment to sustainability through zero-waste techniques and local ingredients.

Where: Lobby level, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, National Highway 8, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

For Reservation: 097175 96088

4. RED

RED unveils its much-anticipated Dim Sum Festival this June, offering a refined exploration of one of China’s most celebrated culinary traditions. From Spicy Broccoli and Water Chestnut Crystal Dumplings to classic Prawn Har Gao and Chicken Sui Mui, each creation reflects RED’s signature blend of authenticity and finesse.

Where: Radisson MBD Hotel, L-2, Pocket J, Sector 18, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

For Reservation: +91 84477 34334

5. Dos

With its new breakfast menu, Dos reimagines the first meal of the day as a deliberate, comforting experience. Eggs Benedict arrive in four ways, each croissant-perched and crowned with aerated hollandaise. For those drawn to bolder flavours, plates like Goan Chorizo and Eggs in a croissant, Curry & Eggs with a masala omelette and aromatic curry, or the smoky Crispy Rice and Eggs offer a vibrant punch. Sweet dishes like griddle pancakes, brioche French toast with mascarpone, sit alongside smoothies and an expertly brewed coffee menu that leans into DOS’s signature Chikmagalur blend.

Where: 9 & 10, Fourth Ave Rd, Main Market, Block 8, Lodi Colony, New Delhi – 110003

For Reservation: +91 85277 79328

6. Chica

Tucked within New Delhi’s dynamic culinary landscape, CHICA offers a rare blend of lush, tropical calm and magnetic energy, making it as much a lifestyle destination as it is a place to dine. Guests can expect dishes like the Spinach and Feta Strudel, Crispy Shrimp Pops, and Cottage Cheese Gnocchi with pepper saffron sauce and cherry tomato ragù. For dessert, the Mango Pavlova lands as a showstopper layered with passion fruit gel, coconut mousse, and vanilla mascarpone. From the smoky allure of The Last Peach of Summer to the botanical freshness of Botanic Rhapsody, each cocktail is designed as an experience in itself.

Where: One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar, New Delhi - 110023

For Reservation: 099900 19981

7. Kaméi

Kaméi’s Odyssey Vol. 2 is a sensory journey told through six cocktails, each inspired by the transformative life stages of the turtle. From the savoury effervescence of The Hatch with rum and tomato soda, to the Great Wall; the Spirited Climb with tequila and sensho pepper; the melony Trekking the Grassland; the tropical floral swirl of Swimming the Currents with litchi tequila, lavender and guava; and the indulgent finale, The Final Stretch, blending strawberry vodka, matcha, and butterscotch gelato. More than a menu, Odyssey is Kaméi’s toast to nature, resilience, and the art of craft cocktails.

Where: Eldeco Centre, Delhi - 110017

For Reservation: +91 93194 96374 / 75

8. Sunset Story

Sunset Story unveils a new menu that blends nostalgia with innovation, designed to evoke a sunset state of mind. Guests can enjoy dishes like the creamy Broccoli Almond Shorba and Kashmiri Yakhni, to the fusion-rich Tandoori Paneer Tortellini and smoky Charcoal Chicken Ravioli in Makhani sauce. Maharashtra’s bold spirit appears in the Bakarwadi-crusted Puneri Wada and fiery Kolhapuri Chicken Drumstick, while Kerala brings the warmth of coastal spice with Malabar Paneer Curry and Grilled Sea Bass. The experience concludes with The Finale, a Milk Almond Tart, alongside Sweet Boondi Macarons and Aniseed Dark Chocolate Bark.

Where: The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi Number 1, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

For Reservation: 098991 91917

9. Easy Tiger

This summer, Easy Tiger by Boraan introduces a fresh burst of tropical flair with its new Summer Cocktail Menu. The menu reimagines warm-weather sipping with inventive combinations like the Phuket Pearl, where Bombay Sapphire meets pandan and matcha, and the Queen Sirikit, a fruit-forward blend of Dewar’s 12, plum, raspberry, and rambutan. From the punchy, Bangkok-style BKK Belle with Patrón Reposado and Thai red chilli, to the Chiang Mai Charm’s tangy som tam twist, each drink brings a new dimension to the glass.

Where: Global Gateway Towers, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Sikanderpur, Sector 26, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

For Reservation: 9266121836, 9266121839

