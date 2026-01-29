10 Years Later, ANTI Is Still Rihanna’s Magnum Opus

In hindsight, [ANTI] really is my most brilliant album,” Rihanna in 2023. “I say that because in the moment, I didn’t realize it. But it always felt like the most cohesive album I’ve ever made.”

When ANTI was released on Jan. 28, 2016, the appetite for new Rihanna music was intense. Four years had passed since her seventh studio album, Unapologetic, which produced juggernaut hits like “Diamonds,” “Pour It Up,” and “Stay.” And though she kept fans fed with the singles “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “American Oxygen,” and “FourFiveSeconds,” people yearned for a full-length album. Thankfully, when it finally arrived amid a slightly messy rollout , the payoff was well worth the wait. Now, a decade later, ANTI still stands as Rihanna’s magnum opus.

While ANTI delivered undeniable hits like “Work,” “Needed Me,” “Love on the Brain,” and “Kiss It Better,” its real achievement was redefining what a Rihanna album could be. Gone were the days of maximalist pop anthems like “We Found Love,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “S&M,” and “Rude Boy.” In their place? Restraint and reflection. On ANTI, Rihanna stepped into a more subdued, languid, and moodier production palette, shaped by collaborators like SZA, Drake, Travis Scott, James Fauntleroy, and Timbaland, among others.

The sonic shift is clear from the album’s opening moments. “Consideration,” the first track, finds Rihanna asserting her independence over a glitchy beat, where she sings, “I got to do things my own way darlin’.” It’s “like a PSA,” she said at the time. “It might not be some automatic record that will be Top 40. But I felt like I earned the right to do that now.” Her signature Piscean cool carries through songs like “James Joint,” her soulful ode to weed, and “Same Ol’ Mistakes,” a smooth and faithful cover of Tame Impala’s “New Person, Same Old Mistakes.” Elsewhere, she turns soft and sentimental on the understated love songs “Close To You” and “Never Ending,” before playfully invoking her “BadGalRiri” persona on the deluxe-edition standouts “Sex With Me” and “Pose.”

Then there’s “Higher,” one of the album’s most memorable moments. Her voice is raspy and anguished as she sings, “This whiskey got me feelin’ pretty / So pardon if I’m impolite.” Shortly after the album’s release, Rihanna told Vogue that she recorded that song in the wee hours of the morning after a long night in the studio. “We just said, ‘You know what? Let’s just drink some whiskey and record this song,’” she recalled. “When I heard [it], I envisioned a drunk voicemail. You know he’s wrong, and then you get drunk and you’re like, ‘I could forgive him. I could call him. I could make up with him.’ Just, desperate.”

The surprising and raw vulnerability that’s peppered throughout ANTI is what makes it so compelling. The album doesn’t sound like it was engineered for hits—though they always find her, don’t they? (“Work” spent nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 , while “Love on the Brain” and “Needed Me” both cracked the Top 10.) Instead, it feels driven by a curiosity to explore new emotional terrain and a desire to be completely honest, no matter how “desperate” it may sound. Rihanna was 27 when she released ANTI, on the cusp of her Saturn Return , which is an astrological coming-of-age marked by a period of reinvention. It makes sense, then, that she chose this moment to go against the grain and forge her own path.

“Every time we’ve done an album, we’ve always stepped out a little bit,” Rihanna said to Vogue. “But this time, we spent so much time in between albums that I needed the music to match my growth. I didn’t want to get caught up with anything the world liked, anything the radio liked, anything that I liked, that I’ve already heard. I just wanted it to be me.”

She added, “In the end, I just gravitated toward the songs that were honest to where I’m at right now, and how I think. The things that I want to listen to. The things that I want to smoke to.”

And she still just really loves it. “I listen to ANTI from top to bottom with no shame,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2025. “I used to always have shame. I actually don’t like listening to my music, but ANTI—I can listen to the album… That’s the one album that I can have an out-of-body experience.”

It’s obvious that Rihanna reached a new musical peak with ANTI, developing a more intuitive and liberated approach to album-making. So why hasn’t she properly returned to music since? She hinted at the answer herself. “There’s this pressure that I put on myself,” she in 2023. “That if it’s not better than that then it is not even worth it.” She acknowledged that the mindset was unhealthy, adding, “It is toxic… It’s not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn’t have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good.”

She knows her fans have high expectations too. “This much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears,” she added to Harper’s Bazaar. “It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre.”

Of course, Rihanna hasn’t been completely silent. Since 2016, she’s largely operated in soundtrack mode, earning an Oscar nomination in 2023 for “Lift Me Up” fromBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever, and most recently releasing “Friend of Mine” from the 2025Smurfs movie she appeared in. Her vast catalog, meanwhile, remains as omnipresent as ever: during the writing of this piece in January 2026, she climbed from No. 6 to No. 4 on Spotify’s global artist chart, with more than 100 million monthly listeners. And as of today, ANTI is the longest-charting album by a Black female musician—ever.

Ten years on, ANTI feels even more definitive than it did upon release. It captured Rihanna at her most musically self-possessed and fully realized, unconcerned with mainstream trends and more loyal to her eccentricity. Pop music has undoubtedly felt her absence over the past decade, and whenever she chooses to return, we’ll be ready. But if ANTI made anything clear about our expectations of Rihanna, it’s that she’s always going to do things her own way.

