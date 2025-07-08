Arijit Singh Is More Popular Than Taylor Swift, Says Dustee Jenkins Of Spotify

You would imagine her world being surrounded by music, songs and creativity. You wouldn’t be wrong. For Dustee Jenkins, Chief Public Affairs Officer at Spotify, the day starts with listening to a collection of curated tracks. And In Mumbai recently, for the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) summit—that saw an interesting switch when Indian artists jumped onto the playlist, much to her delight. As a first-timer to the city, she admitted, “I've been to India before, but not to Mumbai, and I already love it here. I landed late at night—it was so busy at that hour that I took a video of the buzz, and said to my friends, ‘We think New York is the city that never sleeps. But Mumbai is definitely the city that never sleeps'. Between a day packed with stage appearances, Dustee sat down over a fun and insightful chat at the Spotify office at BKC, enlivening the rainy morning with all things innovation, culture and sound.

ELLE: Let’s start with a quick take on India's music scene. Do you think that the space for artists is bigger and more promising than ever, now?

Dustee Jenkins (DJ): India is one of our most important markets at Spotify, not just from a consumer perspective, but also in the fact that there is immense creative talent coming from here. The local music scene has grown significantly. My first impression, if I were to choose one word for it, would really be ‘vibrant’. It is also an industry that is very young and growing very fast. And the streaming is being embraced by all generations of artists. It opens up a prospect that maybe looked really different than it was four or five years ago.

The other thing that I've been really struck by is the genre bending that's happening. Artists are not just really stuck in one lane: they’re exploring lots of different kinds of music. They may start as one artist, and then just explore a different kind of music. For a long time, people outside of India and even within, associated the country’s music with Bollywood. And, while that is such a powerful part of the story, it's not the only story. Having spent just a couple of days here, I’ve learnt how genres such as I-Pop are finding their fans. Artists are truly stepping front and center not just locally, but also with their global collaborations, gaining fans and streams across the world.

ELLE: In India, music is deeply intertwined with culture. What has caught your eye or ear?

(DJ): We believe that Spotify soundtracks life because music is such an integral part of every moment. This is more evident in India, given the vibrancy of the culture. I met a few of the top classical artists here who have been making music for decades, and they have seen the shift in how their music has evolved from being a part of local cultural moments, to now being consumed globally, owing to streaming. Then, there is someone like Badshah, who is not going to be defined by just one genre and is collaborating with several global artists to appeal to different cultures simultaneously. On our part, we have programs such as RADAR and playlists such as Borderless that enable artists to become a part of culture locally and internationally.

India is becoming a global powerhouse when it comes to exporting music. We are here to support this growth in whatever way possible.

ELLE: Spotify is giving these artists a platform and visibility. What are you hearing from them as feedback?

(DJ): In part, they are grateful for the opportunity to get to share their work with the world, but beyond that, they want to know how they can continue to find success. We also see and share their excitement as the government focuses on the creator's growth story. This makes so much sense when you note that 50% of the revenue generated by artists from India on Spotify, comes from outside the country. It’s evident that India is becoming a global powerhouse when it comes to exporting music. We are here to support this growth in whatever way possible.

It’s crazy to think that Arijit Singh has more followers than Taylor Swift on Spotify, globally. I’ve discovered several other local songs as well—Maan Meri Jaan by KING, and Breathless by Shankar Mahadevan—and that's one of the best things about playlists. You can take it with you and keep adding to it.

ELLE: Among homegrown talent, which artist has caught your attention?

(DJ): The team made a playlist for my India trip, and I loved exploring the various songs there. Badshah and Arijit Singh’s Soulmate is one of my favourites at the moment. It’s crazy to think that Arijit has more followers than Taylor Swift on Spotify, globally. I’ve discovered several other local songs as well—Maan Meri Jaan by KING, and Breathless by Shankar Mahadevan—and that's one of the best things about playlists. You can take it with you and keep adding to it.

ELLE: Playlists are emotional in a sense—they evoke memories, and make for a great travel keepsake. But, why do playlists matter for artists?

(DJ): More often than not, playlists are a game changer for artists because once they are on a playlist, it opens the door to the next playlist, and the next. When consumers bought CDs, artists didn’t know whether their music was played once or 500 times, but today, owing to streaming data, an artist has access to real time listening data. During an on-stage chat between us, Badshah highlighted how he will consider his set list for an upcoming concert in New York based on his Spotify data, and that set list could look different for when he performs in Delhi. Playlists and access to streaming data is changing not just the Spotify journey, but also the off-platform growth for artists.

ELLE: There are several ways in which Spotify engages with the artist community. How do you champion creator advocacy through artists and other communities?

(DJ): We want to help artists build a fan base through different channels, of which playlists are one. There are artists who leverage podcasts to promote their albums, and others who infuse video and images in their albums. We also use our own social media platforms and newsroom to narrate artists' stories and celebrate their wins, and host on-ground events that give creators and fans opportunities to interact in more meaningful ways.

ELLE: What, in your view, sets the Spotify culture apart from other workplaces?

(DJ): I love Spotify. As someone who has worked here for almost eight years, I can tell you that it’s a company that genuinely believes in what it does. It's not just a mission statement that we put on the wall, but something we work towards day in and day out—the success of creators. In fact, we paid out $10 billion to the music industry just last year. We've recently started doing a number of new things to support artists, centring around live concerts and video content. Plus, everyone who works here is passionate about music and connecting creators and fans, and that’s what sets the company apart.

ELLE: Which is great to note — you're helping artists unlock their potential in new ways; that's a powerful as well and bring out the best in what they do.

(DJ): For many artists, understanding their fan insights is key. I was speaking to an artist who was going to tour in Japan. Just a year before, she thought she did not have any fan base there, but our recent data showed that she had a significant fan base in the country, enough to sell out a concert venue. It’s moments like that that really show how much has changed. When I joined Spotify, we didn’t even have 100 million users. Today, we’re nearing 700 million. That’s the potential audience that creators can reach.

ELLE: As a successful leader in your own right and someone who actively empowers others, what’s your personal mantra for success?

Dustee Jenkns with actor and musician Jared Leto

(DJ): I believe in the importance of hard work and hustle. I grew up in a small town, and even now I sometimes look around and can't believe where I am. If you had told a young version of me that I would be sitting in Mumbai having this conversation after just being on a stage with a global pop star, I would probably have never believed that. But here I am. My philosophy is that you have to show up. It’s not about being the smartest person in the room, but the one who worked the hardest that day. It’s a mix of heart and hustle. I also am very passionate about the mission of the company and when you truly love what you do, everything becomes easier and way more fun.

Secondly, I always tell my daughter that enthusiasm is a superpower. It starts with a mindset shift. Instead of thinking, I have to do something, I tell myself that I get to do this.

For artists who are out there on tour, exhausted by the last stop—the younger version of them would have given their right arm to be playing that venue, and so, what we all have to remember is that this was a moment we dreamed of.

ELLE: Can you share a bit about your professional journey and how it’s evolved since you stepped into the music world?

(DJ): I didn't start my career in music, although I've always loved it. My career started in the world of politics more than 20 years ago, after which I managed communications for several companies. When Daniel Ek called me, I was uncertain about this role because I didn't know enough about Spotify, and it was a relatively small company operating in only a few markets (not even India yet). But something sparked belief in me, so I took the chance, and here we are.

What I've always loved is storytelling, creating narratives, and communicating, even when it comes to challenging things, and that’s what I’ve brought to all the industries I’ve worked in.

