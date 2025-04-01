ELLE Exclusive: Amanda Neale Breaks Down Jason Momoa And Jack Black's 'Minecraft' Looks

Bringing the beloved, pixelated universe of Minecraft to life on the big screen is no small feat, and for costume designer Amanda Neale, the challenge extended beyond simply dressing five main characters. As she delved deeper into the world of A Minecraft Movie, her task evolved into a meticulous collaboration with the visual effects team to create costumes for a myriad of creatures and characters that populate the Overworld.

Designing for a Blocky Wonderland

Neale’s creative journey began with inspiration drawn from Grant Major’s set designs. “I was obsessed with the fauna, the trees, the flowers, and particularly the mushrooms,” she recalls. This admiration led to the creation of whimsical mushroom hats for the Woodland Mansion musical duo, played by Jason Momoa and Jack Black.

Each of the five protagonists had to stand out amidst the vibrant Minecraft environment. “They’re kind of like the Spice Girls,” Neale explains, emphasising the importance of ensuring each character retained a distinct identity while fitting into both the real world and the Overworld. Balancing bold colour palettes against the striking hues of the game’s environment was crucial to maintaining visual coherence.

The ‘80s Influence and the Steve Phenomenon

Neale’s collaboration with director Jared Hess was an exciting creative alignment, particularly with their mutual appreciation for retro aesthetics. “Jared and I both love an ‘80s aesthetic,” she says, highlighting how the film traverses different eras, including flashbacks to the ‘70s and a nostalgic depiction of middle America in the fictional town of Chuglass, Idaho.

One of her most thrilling challenges was crafting the look for Jack Black’s Steve, the game’s iconic default character. “Steve is legendary, and the more I immersed myself in the Minecraft world, the more obsessed I became,” she admits. Steve’s colour palette—indigo and turquoise—underwent countless iterations to ensure it harmonised with the hot pinks and vibrant hues of the film’s setting. Textures were another essential consideration: “Everything had to feel handcrafted, homespun, and natural—like it was woven straight out of the Minecraft universe.”

Jason Momoa’s Tassels and the Layers of Garrett

In contrast to Steve’s ‘70s look, Jason Momoa’s Garrett is a character still basking in his ‘80s glory. “He’s vibrant, a little bit hedonistic, and stuck in the nostalgia of his past achievements,” Neale describes. His wardrobe reflects this flamboyance, from a chambray blue denim jacket with tassels to a pink leather jacket. Momoa had a clear vision for his character: “He wanted the jacket to have tassels. The way it moves is theatrical, fun, and expressive of a misunderstood character.”

Dressing the Emotionally Layered Natalie

Emma Myers’ Natalie, a character defined by grief and responsibility, required a wardrobe that subtly reflected her emotional journey. “How do you dress a serious, grieving character in a chaotic, theatrical world like Minecraft?” Neale pondered. The answer lay in shapes and colours—unlike the triangular motifs of her co-stars, Natalie’s costume incorporates a circular T-shirt, symbolising the transition from the real world’s round edges to Minecraft’s rigid blocky aesthetic. “It represents change and new beginnings,” Neale notes.

The Art of Crafting for the Overworld

When it came to the animated characters, Neale’s task was to translate the game’s pixelated aesthetic into wearable, textured designs. “Everything in Minecraft is wool, weaving, and natural materials,” she explains. This principle guided the selection of fabrics, ensuring they looked handmade and authentic.

Malgosha, the menacing Piglin matriarch, was a particularly ambitious design. “She’s the queen of her castle, and I wanted to give her Victorian influences,” Neale shares. The elaborate costume required heavy, layered fabrics treated with Shellac to achieve the desired effect, so much so that an engineer had to design a frame to support its weight during motion capture.

The villagers, with their blocky bodies, posed yet another technical challenge. “It took 11 weeks just to figure out how to make the costumes functional for movement,” Neale reveals. The foam body suits demanded meticulous design to balance aesthetic authenticity with actor comfort.

A Labour of Love

Looking back, Neale is in awe of the dedication and ingenuity that went into bringing A Minecraft Movie’s costumes to life. “The problem-solving, the research, the attention to detail—it blows my mind,” she says. “The team was extraordinary.”

With A Minecraft Movie hitting cinemas on 4 April 2025, in English and Hindi, Neale’s work stands as a testament to the power of creativity in translating a beloved digital universe into a tactile, immersive experience on the silver screen.

The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide and will release only in Cinemas in 3D and IMAX 3D.