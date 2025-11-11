Fit For A Star: Inside Atlantis The Royal

Rising from the Palm Jumeirah Boardwalk like a glowing sculpture, Atlantis The Royal has rewritten the codes of opulence. Conceived by some of the world’s most visionary architects and designers, its striking façade lights up the skyline—a promise of the experiences within.

A TASTE OUT OF THE ORDINARY

Forty-four of its suites and signature penthouses come with private infinity pools, but the real luxury lies in the details.Expect fire-breathing fountains, sky-high pools, and the

world’s largest collection of celebrity chef restaurants. Cloud 22’s infinity pool—22 stories above the city—invites you to sip cocktails among the clouds. At Nobu by the beach, the brand's first pool and beach club, live DJs soundtrack sunlit afternoons. Later, Ling Long brings a dose of nightlife drama, dancing over Dubai's glittering skyline.

Cloud 22

DESIGNED FOR IMPACT

Created by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, the building is a stack of floating blocks that frame sky gardens, shaded courts, and sweeping views of the Gulf. A dramatic sky

bridge links the terraced towers, while the double-curved façade reflects Dubai’s duality: futuristic and traditional,bold and timeless.

Photograph: (Sky Pool Villa)

IT’S IN THE DETAILS

Every stay includes complimentary access to Aquaventure - the world’s largest waterpark—along with 1km of private beachfront and nearly 30 dining destinations. The Sky Pool Villas, with raised terraces and sculpted gardens, offer an elevated take on resort living.

Photograph: (Ling Ling)

A SOULFUL STAY

Wellness is reimagined at AWAKEN, where treatments align with the elements—fire, earth, water, air. Expect salt rooms, hydrotherapy pools, meditation gardens, and aroma steam rituals designed to balance body and spirit.

AWAKEN

A TAILORED EXPERIENCE

From showstopping weddings to business events, the resort is designed for unforgettable gatherings. Think jellyfish tanks at the lobby bar, panoramic sky pools, and some of the most ambitious dining in the region. Atlantis The Royal isn’t just a stay—it’s a spectacle. An adventure in indulgence, and a new benchmark in what luxury can mean.

Find ELLE’s latest issue on stands or download your digital copy here.