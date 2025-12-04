In conversation With H&M’s CEO Daniel Erver On The Brand’s Decade-Long Journey In India

H&M’s presence in India has been nothing short of transformative for both the brand and our own retail landscape. With the crossing of the recent ten-year milestone, the Swedish giant has been able to crack the dynamic, often challenging, Indian market. We sat down with Daniel Ervér, CEO, H&M (Hennes & Mauritz), to discuss the brand’s India chapter, its strengthening commitment to sustainability, and foray into the beauty realm in the country.

ELLE: When you look back at the past ten years, is there a particular fashion moment that best sums up the brand’s influence in India?

Daniel Ervér (DE): We’re really thrilled to have been in India for a decade now, and it’s been a great experience for both us and, hopefully, the Indian fashion scene too. The most defining moment for me was our 10-year celebration. It encapsulated everything we’ve done here—understanding the customer, connecting with different cities and regions, and adapting to the rich culture. Our collaborations with Sabyasachi and Anamika Khanna really stand out. We were absolutely floored by the craftsmanship, creativity, and fashion knowledge in India that we got to experience first-hand through these partnerships. Being able to bring their designs to the global stage, leveraging our vast reach with 4,000 stores and almost three billion visits to our website each year, made me really proud.

ELLE: From your first store in New Delhi to now, what about the Indian market has surprised you the most?

DE: India is a market that constantly challenges us, but it’s also incredibly rewarding. One of the most striking things we’ve learned is the deep appreciation for craftsmanship

here. India has a rich textile history, and there’s a remarkable appreciation for quality design, colour, and decoration. This didn’t come as a surprise, but it has been a beautiful learning process for us. Another key lesson has been the rapid digital transformation. In India, e-commerce is growing faster than we expected, and the speed of quick commerce has been a revelation. For instance, offering delivery within 17 minutes in some areas really sets the bar high.

ELLE: What gap did you see in the Indian beauty market that made you say, ‘Yes, it’s time for H&M Beauty’?

DE: Much like fashion, we saw a gap in the market for high-quality, sustainable beauty products at affordable prices. There’s a demand for professional-grade formulas that don’t come with the luxury price tag. We wanted to combine affordability, sustainability, and quality to offer something new, both for India and globally.



ELLE: Which beauty trend do you think will steal the show this year?

DE: I think burgundy, brown, and similar muted shades will align perfectly with the autumn fashion collections. These tones are timeless and tie into the way we express our individuality.

ELLE: How do you keep H&M stylish and sustainable without sacrificing one for the other?

DE: As the CEO, this is the question that keeps me up at night. We were founded in 1947, and for the last 25 years, sustainability has been integral to our business. We’ve integrated it into our business idea: to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. It’s possible to combine affordability, sustainability, and high-quality design. It requires a lot of hard work, but I’m convinced we can offer world-class design without compromising on price or sustainability. Today, 89% of the materials we use are recycled or sustainably sourced, and we’re working on textile-to-textile recycling of post-consumer waste, which is a big step forward.

ELLE: Could you tell us a little about H&M’s future plans in the subcontinent?

DE: We’re extremely happy with our first 10 years in India, and we see huge potential for growth. We’re looking to grow in existing markets by opening more stores and improving customer experience. We’re also keen on entering new cities and regions where we haven’t yet established a physical presence. The biggest opportunity, however, lies in hm.com. It’s the crown jewel of our fleet, offering the widest range of products. India’s digital landscape is evolving rapidly, and we’re excited to partner with new platforms

to extend our reach. By 2026, we plan to accelerate both our physical and digital expansions, ensuring that H&M remains accessible to as many customers as possible.

Find ELLE’s latest issue on stands or download your digital copy here

Also Read:

From 'Man's Bestfriend' To 'Short n' Sweet': Dress Like Your Fav Sabrina Carpenter Album

Rihanna And Her Two Sons Shut The Red Carpet Down