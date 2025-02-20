How Shows Like 'Severance' Question New-Age Technologies Praised Under The Guise Of Efficiency

Thought-provoking, mysterious, yet seductive — the grey hued palette of Severance's world is an invite to pause, ponder and reflect. All within the walls of our cubicles, for we all have deadlines creeping up on us. (Typing this hurriedly with a burger being shoved mid-sentence). While I'm a new fan and did not have to participate in the yearning for season two (the first season premiered three years ago), my attachment to the mind-bending show at the moment, knows no bounds.

A Little Introduction

People in the show can separate themselves into 'innies' (work selves) and 'outies' (personal selves) without exchanging memories thanks to a novel process created by Lumon Industries. A micro-chip is planted in the interiors of their brain which is further enabled when the employees enter a special lift that does a memory swap. People like Mark, who lost his wife in an automobile accident and has had difficulty overcoming his grief, obviously finds this appealing. But there are questions.

For example, what exactly does he do for Lumon throughout the day? Why is there a spooky, cult-like atmosphere everywhere? What's with the corporate sci-fi dystopia vibe that reverberates in ominous pauses? The Ben Stiller-directed program's premise makes for amazing television which is witty, ridiculous and visually striking.

A Choppy Job

Various subreddits, Substack columns and Medium blogs have actually raised flagrant concerns over the replication of this procedure in real life. When tech giants forsee no harm in building mobility adjacents like the 'Anywhere Door' (from Doraemon) and actually embedding chips in people to spike levels of productivity, you know the train has left the station.

But wait, there are several folks laouding the idea and don't see a concerning aspect in the slightest. Their arguement is doused in the question every viewer (to be honest) has at least once wondered while watching the show: Do you really have to divide your brain into halves to truly appreciate different facets of your life?

Utopia or not, the ramifications of the work carried out in the 'microdata department' remains hidden. The sinister ramifications of what such advancements can entail for society and, more intriguingly, for the individual stand unknown under the guise of promoting productivity levels. Amdist all of this talk on the internet and Spotify podcasts about hustle culture and efficiency, this poses a valid question about the lengths we, as a civilisation, are willing to go to. Just to bag that promotion. Just to fit into a clique. Just to win.

Have you ever considered that turning off your brain half the time might not be the greatest method to handle an issue in your life? Maybe try exploring the murky areas of work-life to challenge yourself to think about whether leading two distinct lives can still make one a complete person.

