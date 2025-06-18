Monsoon Watchlist: 15 Movies To Rewatch While Cosying Up

What makes a good monsoon watch? Is it the dizzying visual of two lovers so swept up in love they start making out in the middle of a storm? Hello Noah and Allie! Or a scintillating display of buttery dance moves at a heritage site when it's pouring to the nines? Both and well, neither, at the same time. Monsoons are evocative of a gazillion feelings—there's adoration, confusion and justified frustation. And some times you just want to cuddle up and binge watch what brings you peace on a gloomy day.

Now whether that's a seductive arthouse flick like Chokher Bali and a heartwarming comfort watch like Goodwill Hunting or a pristine example of Malyali cinema like Manjummel Boys—our comprehensive watchlist is here to solve all of your 'what-to-watch' woes. Read on, to sort your scene for the season. Thank us later!

Monsoon Wedding

Directed by Mira Nair, this vibrant Bollywood dramedy follows P.K. Dubey (Naseeruddin Shah) as his chaotic Delhi family prepares for a lavish wedding. Full of juicy secrets, quirky relatives, and heartfelt moments, it’s like a warm hug with a side of spicy curry.

Chameli

Starring Kareena Kapoor as Chameli, a street-smart sex worker in Mumbai, this film dives deep into the city’s nightlife through a rainy night encounter with a wealthy banker. Raw and real, it flips stereotypes with charm and grit.

Life In A…Metro

An ensemble Mumbai tale where characters like Shikha (Shilpa Shetty) and Ranjit (Kay Kay Menon) navigate love, ambition, and heartbreak across the city’s metro lines. A sequel is just on the brink of a release, time to brush up!

Chokher Bali

Based on Rabindranath Tagore’s classic, this Bengali drama stars Aishwarya Rai as Binodini, a widow whose arrival disrupts the lives of a close-knit family in early 20th-century Bengal. Intense, sensual, and tragic, it’s a deep dive into forbidden emotions.

Break Ke Baad

Dimple Kapadia and Imran Khan star in this breezy rom-com about Naina, who finds herself post-breakup and rediscovers love and laughter on a trip to Goa. Casual, cute, and perfect for when you need a little feel-good reset. My personal favourite!

Manzil

Old Bollywood just knew how to get it right. This black-and-white gem follows Ramesh (Shahu Modak) and Asha (Mehtab) on a train journey full of hope, dreams, and unexpected turns. Simple storytelling with soulful performances, it’s a classic reminder of cinema’s early magic.

Jurassic Park

All eyes on Steven Spielberg’s groundbreaking thriller where Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Co. face prehistoric predators brought back to life. A blend of jaw-dropping effects and edge-of-your-seat thrills, it’s the original dinosaur adventure that still roars loud. Perfect weekend watch with pops.

Goodwill Hunting

Matt Damon stars as Will Hunting, a genius janitor with a troubled past, whose life changes after meeting therapist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams). Sharp writing and unforgettable performances make this a powerful exploration of talent and trauma. One of the best films of our generation indeed.

Shutter Island

In Shutter Island, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Teddy Daniels, a US Marshal investigating a missing patient at a remote asylum. With every twist and eerie atmosphere, this psychological thriller keeps you guessing until the very end—it's dark, intense, and brilliantly crafted.

Atonement

Keira Knightley and James McAvoy star in this sweeping drama of love, lies, and consequences set against the backdrop of WW II. I have watched this half a dozen times and don't intend to stop. Told through stunning visuals and haunting narration, it’s a heartbreakingly intense story about how a single lie can change everything.

Tune in for Love

Set in ’90s South Korea, this sweet romance follows Mi-soo (Kim Go-eun) and Hyun-woo (Jung Hae-in) whose love blossoms over years through the static of radio waves and letters. Nostalgic, slow-burning, and utterly adorable.

Perfect Days

This minimalist Japanese film features Kōji Yakusho as Hirayama, a man finding meaning in small moments while caring for his father. Quiet yet profound, it’s a gentle reminder that perfection lies in everyday life’s simple pleasures. You'll wholesome cry at the end, without a doubt!

The Great Indian Kitchen

The Great Indian Kitchen is a hard-hitting Malayalam film starring Nimisha Sajayan as a newlywed navigating the oppressive patriarchy of her in-laws’ household. Through the lens of daily kitchen rituals, it delivers a powerful critique of tradition and gender roles.

Manjummel Boys

Trust me, at least three people have been after my life for me to watch this. Set in Kerala’s lush landscapes, Manjummel Boys follows a group of friends chasing dreams, love, and mischief. Full of local flavour and genuine warmth, this Malyalam movie is a joyful ode to friendship and youth.

O Kadhal Kanmani

Iconic, forever. Mani Ratnam’s modern love story stars Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen as new-age lovers balancing careers and relationships. With killer music by A.R. Rahman, it’s a fresh take on urban romance that feels both real and dreamy.

