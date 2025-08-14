Raising the Bar: 'Otherside Whiskey' Puts India On The Global Spirits Map

At the World Whisky Masters 2025, The Spirits Business awarded a coveted Gold Medal to Otherside Subcontinental Whiskey. A debut spirit from Goa-based Third Eye Distillery that’s shaking up the way the world sees Indian whisky.

Launched earlier this year, Otherside is crafted with malts that are 100% blended and aged in India, offering a distinctly tropical, rooted expression of the category. Matured entirely in India’s year-round heat and humidity, and finished in charred ex-bourbon barrels through a Solera process, Otherside delivers a robust, vibrant profile with a lingering, gently peated finish. A true product of its provenance.

Putting The Name On The Whisky Map

If the name Third Eye Distillery sounds familiar, it’s because they’re the minds behind Stranger & Sons Gin, the award-winning craft gin that put India on the global spirits radar back in 2018. With Otherside, they’ve turned their focus to whisky. Not simply to enter the category, but to ask bigger questions about what Indian whisky can be.

“India is one of the world’s largest whisky markets, but much of the category still echoes the early days of gin — dominated by legacy brands and familiar profiles,” says Rahul Mehra, Co-Founder & CEO of Third Eye Distillery. “With Otherside, we wanted to bring a bold, homegrown perspective to the whisky conversation, one shaped by India’s terrain, climate, and creative spirit. Rather than emulate Scotch-style expressions, we chose to create a whisky with malts that are 100% aged in India. To see that vision recognised on a global platform is deeply rewarding — not just for the liquid, but for what it represents.”

This isn’t just another medal win.Otherside is now the first and only non–single malt whisky from India to take home Gold at the World Whisky Masters, expanding the global perception of what Indian whisky can be.

It’s also another jewel in Third Eye’s growing crown. Stranger & Sons Gin was crowned Gin of the Year 2023 by The Whisky Exchange, following a Gold Outstanding at the IWSC UK in 2020. Last year, five of their spirits scored medals at the Asian Spirits Masters, including two Master Medals for Trading Tides Gin and Short Story Vodka.

For now, Otherside is available in Mumbai and Goa, with plans to reach more shelves soon. Consider this India’s next big spirits chapter, and it’s just getting started.