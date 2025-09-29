Taste Of The Leela: Dining, Whining, And Everything In Between

If luxury hotels are judged by their rooms, The Leela Palace New Delhi flips the script with its restaurants. Here, dining isn’t just a pitstop between meetings or sightseeing, it’s the main event. With five distinctive culinary addresses under one roof, the palace doesn’t just feed you, it stages a full-blown performance where food, drinks, and atmosphere all play starring roles.

1. Le Cirque

The grand reopening of Le Cirque marks a new chapter for one of Delhi’s most iconic fine dining institutions. Known for its Franco-Italian cuisine, the restaurant now brings a refreshed space and a menu that straddles tradition and modernity. Think Yellowfin Tuna Crudo, Lobster Ravioli “Le Cirque,” or the much-whispered-about 40-layer NZ Lamb Lasagna.



For the first time, Le Cirque opens its doors for lunch, with à la carte menus that allow guests to linger without the usual rush. Evenings, however, are pure theatre — curated five- or seven-course tasting menus paired with wines from a reimagined cellar. With its intimate covers, plush design, and a wine programme, Le Cirque is still Delhi’s go-to for when dinner needs to make a statement.

Timings: Lunch 12:30 pm–2:45 pm |

Dinner: 7:00 pm–9:00 pm & 9:30 pm–11:45 pm

2. Megu

This isn’t your typical Japanese restaurant; it’s an institution in itself. With a towering Crystal Buddha, a 800lb Bonsho bell, and antique Kimono fabrics stitched into its interiors, the space makes interior in a way that only Japan could inspire.



The menu reads like a love letter to the ocean, from Yellowtail Carpaccio to Yuzu Miso Black Cod, with an Omakase experience for those who prefer leaving it all up to the chef. Every plate feels like an artwork, handcrafted and imported ingredients making each bite transportive. It’s not just dinner; it’s Tokyo-meets-Delhi in edible form.

Timings: Lunch 12:30 pm–2:45 pm |

Dinner 7:00 pm–11:45 pm

3. Jamavar

When it comes to Indian fine dining, Jamavar plays no second fiddle. Taking its name from the Kashmiri Jamavar shawls, the restaurant leans into regal storytelling, not just through décor, but through food that draws from the royal kitchens of India.



Expect signature dishes like Lobster Neeruli from Mangalore, Dhaniyamurgh from the North, or Awadhi-style Gosht K Nihari. The dining room, with its chandeliers, mirror work, and jamavar motifs, feels ceremonial without being stiff. Add a 250-label wine list and Jamavar becomes less a meal, more an edible history lesson, just with better glassware.

Timings: Lunch 12:00 pm–3:00 pm |

Dinner 7:00 pm–11:30 pm

4. The Qube

The Qube is The Leela’s answer to the modern glasshouse restaurant, light-filled, buzzing, and global in its reach. By day, breakfast is a wellness-driven buffet, while lunch spans India, Europe, and beyond. Dinner turns more intimate with an à la carte menu and the newly launched Thai dining studio that steals the show.



Sundays are a different beast altogether. Themed brunches with live stations and digital art displays that keep things lively well past dessert. Whether it’s a business breakfast, a family-style feast, or date-night pad Thai, The Qube wears its versatility with ease.

Timings: Breakfast 6:30 am–10:30 am | Lunch 12:30 pm–3:30 pm | Dinner 7:00 pm–12:45 am | Sunday Brunch 12:30 pm–4:00 pm

5. The Library Bar

If restaurants are about food, The Library Bar is about stories. And cocktails, of course. Inspired by the old-world charm of Chesterfield chairs and leather-bound novels, the bar doubles as both a cosy hideaway and a high-energy cocktail destination.



Drinks arrive with bookmarks, each tied to a literary reference, part cocktail, part conversation starter. Add an alfresco space with a fireplace, a curated cigar selection, and late-night hours, and you’ve got yourself one of the capital’s most reliable after-dark haunts.

Timings: Sunday–Wednesday 5:00 pm–2:00 am | Thursday–Saturday 5:00 pm–4:00 am

Whether you’re slipping into Le Cirque for a little Franco-Italian theatre, discovering the art of restraint at MEGU, feasting like royalty at Jamavar, or letting The Qube tempt you into “just one more plate,” there’s something deliciously inevitable about overstaying your welcome. And if you do, the Library Bar will be waiting with a strong drink and a good story, bookmark included.