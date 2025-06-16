The Indian market is on the cusp of a major shift as the winds of change are blowing in the direction of electric mobility. Carmakers are jostling for space, boasting longer ranges, better batteries, more performance and great design in the latest EVs. From Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-luxe EQS SUV to Volkswagen’s futuristic ID.4, the electric version of Hyundai’s bestseller Creta and homegrown manufacturer Tata’s upcoming Harrier.ev, the Indian driver is spoilt for choice. Here are the ones that made an impression on us:

Futuristic Design: Volkswagen ID.4

We recently drove Volkswagen’s first fully-electric SUV—the ID.4—as the carmaker plans to debut it in the Indian market in the near future. The car stands out with its futuristic silhouette, sharp lines and stylised accents on the body. The interiors showcase the brand’s new design narrative featuring a clean, minimalistic look. We love the floating driver cluster and the gear shifter knob behind the steering wheel, as well as the illuminating

touch panels for volume and AC. The SUV comes with a 77kWh battery promising a range of 550 kilometres on a single charge, pumping out 310Nm of torque—and it is torquey, for sure.