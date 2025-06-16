The Indian market is on the cusp of a major shift as the winds of change are blowing in the direction of electric mobility. Carmakers are jostling for space, boasting longer ranges, better batteries, more performance and great design in the latest EVs. From Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-luxe EQS SUV to Volkswagen’s futuristic ID.4, the electric version of Hyundai’s bestseller Creta and homegrown manufacturer Tata’s upcoming Harrier.ev, the Indian driver is spoilt for choice. Here are the ones that made an impression on us:
Futuristic Design: Volkswagen ID.4
We recently drove Volkswagen’s first fully-electric SUV—the ID.4—as the carmaker plans to debut it in the Indian market in the near future. The car stands out with its futuristic silhouette, sharp lines and stylised accents on the body. The interiors showcase the brand’s new design narrative featuring a clean, minimalistic look. We love the floating driver cluster and the gear shifter knob behind the steering wheel, as well as the illuminating
touch panels for volume and AC. The SUV comes with a 77kWh battery promising a range of 550 kilometres on a single charge, pumping out 310Nm of torque—and it is torquey, for sure.
Fun fact: the ID.4 is a car that has been produced with a carbon-neutral balance. A winner!
A Bestseller Electrified: Hyundai Creta Electric
The Hyundai Creta is India’s best selling SUV for FY25, but the bigger news is that its electric iteration, Creta Electric, is creating waves with its 51.4kWh battery, resulting in a claimed range of 473 kilometres on a single charge, making it a family-friendly package for city drivers. We do love the small design tweaks on the front grille and bumper, and it retains Creta’s refined road presence.
Hyundai’s got its cabin experience right and this car impresses with its super premium-looking cabin, with pastel accents and plush materials. Technology-wise, the car comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and an easy, intuitive user interface. We loved being in the driver’s seat of the Creta Electric as it is super ergonomic and considerably reduced fatigue. A perfect package.
Battery as a Service: MG Windsor
We absolutely loved driving MG’s new Crossover Utility Vehicle, the Windsor and it may just be your perfect everyday city car. While the unique exterior silhouette may polarise car enthusiasts, it’s the cabin that’s a clear winner for us with its plush ‘business class’ design, quilted seats, expansive interiors and even a luxury saloon- style ultra-stretch recliner seat. The MG Windsor is a tech lover’s paradise with its gigantic, floating 15.6 inch touchscreen with the most stylish user interface. MG claims a range of 331 kilometres on a single charge of the 37.9kWh battery, but the talking point is the ‘battery as a service’ concept, where you pay only for the car, at first, but pay for the battery as per usage. Affordable luxury indeed!
Grandeur on Wheels: Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV
Promising a range of over 600 kilometres on a single charge, packing an impressive 118kWh battery under the hood and generating a maximum torque of 950Nm, this electric Maybach is an absolute beast on wheels. The first ever all-electric, full-sized SUV by Mercedes- Maybach is opulence through and through, with a backseat that almost turns into a flatbed, 11.6 inch displays on the backseat for customisation of the drive experience, infotainment via a sweeping MBUX Hyperscreen across the front cabin, folding tray tables in the centre console, an optional cooling compartment for champagne bottles and more. On the inside are understated Maybach touches like quilted upholstery in vegetable-tanned Nappa leather, Maybach headphones and discreetly placed logos. The best part? The doors open and close automatically without you having to touch them.
New-Age Luxury: BYD Sealion 7
The fifth product to be launched by BYD in India in the last three years, the Sealion 7 is an e-SUV that’s easy on the eyes, with its futuristic lines and sharp silhouette. This performance model is extremely performance driven and claims a zero to 100 kmph sprint in 4.5 seconds and boasts an extremely impressive range of 542 kilometres on a single charge. The power quotient on this one is high with a maximum torque of 690Nm. There’s pure luxury on the inside with its expansive 15.6 inch touchscreen that rotates, chic leather seats, ambient lighting, a heads up display and a highly insulated cabin. No surprise, then, that BYD is piquing the interest of car enthusiasts the world over.
Tech Powered: Kia EV9
The flagship luxury electric SUV by Kia stands out instantly with its good looks—one of the many reasons It was named World Car of the Year for 2024. Under the hood is a 99.8kWh battery, which claims a range of 561 kilometres (impressive!) on a single charge. While using a fast charger, you can take this car from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 24 minutes. The car packs in an impressive ADAS system with 27 autonomous features. The tech highlight of the EV9 is the three-screen display that wraps around the cabin—a 12.3-inch HD instrument cluster, a 5-inch HVAC display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The EV9 can also be controlled with Kia Connect 2.0, a new smartphone integration platform.
Sneak Peek: Tata Harrier.EV
Homegrown manufacturer Tata Motor’s Harrier is a cult vehicle of sorts and it certainly piqued our interest when we first saw it showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Conceived on the Tata’s Acti.ev+ architecture, the Harrier.ev features a Quad Wheel Drive dual motor system that churns out a thumping 500Nm of torque, making it ultra versatile for city and country roads, with enhanced stability and road handling. Tata Motors is seemingly putting a lot into design and this comes through as the car’s expansive cabin features ambient lighting, beautiful design accents, ergonomic seating, plush textures and a user interface that is contemporary and chic. We cannot wait to see more specs of this car soon.
Sporty Chic: Audi Q8 e-tron
The electric version of one of our favourite luxury SUVs out there, the iconic Audi Q8, comes with a 114kWh battery and Audi promises a range of 600 kilometres on a single charge. The SUV retains its beastly torque of 664Nm and does a 1-100 kmph sprint in 5.6 seconds. We loved driving Audi’s signature quattro all-wheel drive and the SUV comes with classic Audi indulgences like the Virtual Cockpit, ambient lighting, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, four-zone climate control, gesture-based boot operation, 360-degree cameras and more. Inside the cabin, Audi’s unmistakable, understated aesthetic shines through, and the drive experience is underpinned by a suite of safety features. A luxury SUV we adore.
