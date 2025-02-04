This Hair Trend Spotted On Katie Holmes Could Dominate 2025

Discreet but always at the forefront of trends, Katie Holmes has become a true timeless beauty icon. Her secret? A minimalist but sophisticated look, where simplicity and elegance are in the spotlight. Whether she adopts luminous nude makeup, trendy wavy hair or an assertive boyish cut, the actress succeeds in imposing her style with disconcerting ease. Last January 26 was no exception. While in the French capital for fashion week, Tom Cruise's ex-wife was spotted at the Patou Fall/Winter 2025-2026 men's show. The opportunity for the beautiful forty-year-old to reveal her new hair colour.

The “Dip Dye”: The Big Trend Of 2025



While she has had XXL hair for several seasons, Katie Holmes has just twisted her mane in the most beautiful way. To bring dimension, depth and movement, Suri Cruise's mom opted for “dip dye”. The principle of this technique? Colour the ends of the hair in a contrasting shade in order to play with the colour without completely changing your head. Similar to ombre hair, this subtle colour brightens the complexion and revives a winter look that's a bit too monotonous. Of course, while the most daring can opt for an assertive demarcation by choosing two colours that are fundamentally opposed, the most discreet will choose a shade slightly lighter than that of their roots.

Read the original article in ELLE France.