ELLE Discovers: These Lemons, Oranges And Flower Heels Are The New Party Drip

Often heard the term, 'this looks too good to eat'? That's precisely what comes to mind when it comes to Mansi S Kachhara's shoes — with fruits and flowers on the heels. Tapping into the soft girl era—these shoes from House of Prisca—sit retty on the convergence between fantasy and function, in the most new-age way you can imagine! Whether you're a health girlie, a brunch lover or just packing some stylish chaos when stepping out around town, the shoes seem to fit right in. They also are like that little page out of Enid Blyton's books—pepppered with wildflowers, lilacs, sunny lemons and tangerines. Spread out your gingham picnic table cloth, snap out the camera and pose... with your heels! Ready to bite into some edible inspiration?



Kiwi-ing It Real

Photograph: (Instagram/@houseofprisca)

ELLE: Your heels look like miniature sculptures — when did you first think of turning fruit slices and florals into wearable design?

Mansi S Kachhara (MK): I see the heels as miniature sculptures. They’re not just shoes to me. The idea really came from a gap I kept noticing. Everything in the market was beige, tan, black. Clean, minimal, safe. And I fell for it too. I bought the muted tones, tried to fit in. But every time I wore them, something felt off. It just didn’t feel like me.

At the same time, the world was moving faster and faster. Fast fashion, overnight shipping, endless scrolling. But I’ve always been someone who moves slowly. I like sitting with an idea, putting all my time and energy into one thing, and making it really good.

You cannot rush art. It needs to flow naturally, at its own pace. That’s when it looks beautiful and intentional. I wanted to create something that makes people pause. To actually look at the heel. To notice the tiny brush strokes that usually get skipped while doom scrolling. So I started designing what I was missing. Something fun, bold, handmade, and just a little bit strange in the best way.

ELLE: Why do you think everyday objects like fruits and flowers make such powerful fashion statements?



MK: Everyday objects are simple, but never boring. They’re the best muse because you see them everywhere. They’re used by everyone. You can get inspired anywhere. They carry stories. Like where you grew up, what your summers smelled like, who you shared your last mango with. When you turn them into fashion, you’re not just wearing a design. You’re wearing a memory, or a mood, or something you can’t quite explain but still feel.

And I like that. It’s a reminder that fashion doesn’t have to be serious. Neither does art. Sometimes it can just be soft, silly, nostalgic, colourful.

ELLE: Which heel design of yours holds a personal memory or emotion?

Photograph: (House Of Prisca)

MK: The lemon was one of the first heels where I stopped asking “Will this make sense?” and just created something that made me feel happy. It was playful, a little chaotic, and oddly comforting. Designing it felt like a turning point. Like I’d stopped trying to impress anyone and just started making things that felt more me. It wasn’t easy though. No one was ready to make it initially. It was a long and tiring process. Over a year of struggling, getting samples developed with different artisans, and still not getting it right. We tried everything. Different artisans, different materials, lots of crisis meetings. It took forever to get the shape right. My team definitely thought I was losing it. But I just knew it had to exist.



People have had all kinds of reactions. Some are shocked, some crack a joke, and some just love it but have no idea how they would ever wear it.



ELLE: If one of your shoe designs was turned into a dessert, what would it be? Also, what’s the weirdest (or most wonderful) reaction you’ve received from someone seeing your heels?



MK: I’ve always wanted to do a dessert-themed collection. It’s very much on my wishlist. If I ever get the chance, you’ll definitely be seeing some delicious designs. And yes, people have had all kinds of reactions. Some are shocked, some crack a joke, and some just love it but have no idea how they would ever wear it.



One of my favourite reactions was from a client who owns one of the fruit heels. She told me she’s keeping it safe so that one day she can collect all my designs and pass them down to her daughter as her legacy!! The awkward human in me was just happy to know there are people out there who are just as unhinged as I am. Let’s all be crazy together. At least we’ll look cute!

ELLE: What was the first 'unexpected' heel shape you ever experimented with?

Photograph: (House Of Prisca)

MK: The first unexpected heel shape I ever experimented with was actually the coconut. People usually assume it was one of the slicedfruits, but those were relatively easier. The coconut and mango were a whole different level of chaos. We had to move away from the usual round shape and carve something that looked realistic, held your weight, and didn’t send you flying. The shape had to be perfect and the slope had to be perfect for comfort.

There were moments I thought we had broken the laws of physics. My team definitely thought I was trying to build a sculpture, not a shoe. But somehow it worked. And now the coconut heel exists in the world and doesn’t hurt anyone. I think that counts as a win.

ELLE: How much does nostagia influence your creative aesthetic?



MK: I’m an army kid, so I grew up moving every few years. I think that kind of constant change makes you really observant. You start noticing the little things, and the only things you carry with you when you move are the memories. So while my aesthetic isn’t tied to one city, it’s full of small memories from everywhere. It also comes from seeing a lot of monotony in the industry. As Indians, we’re so colourful with everything else, but when it comes to footwear, we always end up picking muted tones. I wanted to change that. I wanted to bring the fun and colour into the footwear.

ELLE: Walk us through your creative process — do you start with a concept, a sketch or a material?

Mansi Sharma Kachhara with her quirky shoes Photograph: (Instagram/@man_see)



MK: I don’t think I even sketched my first sculpted design. I just knew what I wanted and kept running around trying to find someone who would make it. It came together so fast, it honestly felt like it had been sitting quietly at the back of my brain for years, just waiting for me to notice it. The second I explained it to the artisan, it kind of took off on its own. Like the design was done waiting and said, let’s go!

So, no big mood boards or elaborate planning. Just a stubborn idea that refused to leave me alone until it was real. Then came the concepts, the colours, the collection planning. I weirdly love the last minute chaos. It keeps me mildly panicked.

ELLE: What challenges do you face when translating such delicate or playful forms into something wearable and durable?



MK: Making these kinds of designs in the Indian market is a challenge in itself. We really love to stick to what we know. No one wants to try something new or change the way they work. And they especially don’t love taking instructions from a girl who shows up with a coconut in one hand and says, “Can you carve this?!” But I’m so grateful to my team. They’ve always had this quiet faith that if I’m thinking of something, it might actually be fun to work on. They jump in, no questions asked, and then somehow end up convincing the world to try our crazy, too!

ELLE: What are the materials used? Are there any materials you love working with that might surprise people?



MK: Honestly, my favourite material is the wood. It comes in so many types and densities, and there’s always something new to experiment with. Each kind has a different finish once it’s carved, different grains, little indentations and quirks.

I think it’s one of the most beautiful natural materials. It’s inspiring on its own. And then when we carve it into a shape and our artist brings it to life with paint, it turns into something else entirely. It becomes art.

ELLE: Your shoes often feel like a crossover between fashion and art. Do you see them more as accessories or collectible pieces?

MK: I love that it’s wearable art. It doesn’t cost as much, and you can literally walk around the world in it! I’ve never felt like art is something that’s meant to be locked up indoors. It’s meant to be shared. And what better way to do that than by wearing it? You get to carry it, live in it, let it spark conversations. That’s the kind of art I want to make!

Drippy, decadent Mocha Heels Photograph: (House Of Prisca)



MK: They actually don’t. I mean, if you saw any other random object shaped like a flower, you probably wouldn’t call it a statement. What makes it one is the way we place it. The fact that it’s handcrafted. The fact that we paint each heel by hand. And most of all, the fact that the flower orfruitshows up in an unexpected place. The heel.

When you hear “flower heel,” most people imagine a shoe with flowers stuck on top. And we’ve done that too. But when the heel itself is shaped like a flower, it flips that idea. That’s what makes it different. That’s what makes it a statement!

ELLE: Would you ever consider showcasing your shoes in a gallery space?