Isha Ambani Just Wore Anamika Khanna Like Royalty

Isha Ambani has always approached fashion with a sense of intention rather than spectacle, and her latest appearance in Anamika Khanna felt like a continuation of that quiet authority. Dressed in a custom couture ensemble, she chose a look that balanced structure, craftsmanship, and restraint—less about making a statement and more about embodying one.

The outfit centred on a plunging-neckline blouse paired with a sculpted mermaid skirt, both layered in intricate embroidery over a chiffon base. Anamika Khanna’s signature appliqué and sequin work lent the ensemble texture and depth, catching light without overwhelming the silhouette. The beige lace overlay softened the drama of the cut, allowing the craftsmanship to take precedence over theatrics.

A cream-toned silk trench coat, draped rather than worn conventionally, added another dimension to the look. With its notch lapels, embroidered lining, and tasselled hem, it functioned as both styling element and storytelling device—revealing flashes of detail as she moved while framing the intricacy of the blouse and skirt beneath.

The jewellery anchored the ensemble in unmistakable grandeur. A multi-strand emerald necklace set with diamonds sat at the centre, accompanied by floral emerald-and-diamond earrings. The choice felt deeply personal, echoing a lineage of gemstone-led styling often associated with the Ambani family, yet interpreted with contemporary ease rather than excess.

What stands out about Isha Ambani’s fashion vocabulary is its clarity. She gravitates toward Indian designers not as a gesture of allegiance, but as an extension of identity—treating couture as cultural expression rather than ornamentation. In Anamika Khanna’s work, she found a language that mirrors her own: rooted, considered, and globally legible.

The result was not simply a well-styled appearance, but a reminder that true style often lies in how effortlessly power can be worn.

