September Style Drops: 'You’ll Want These Now' Edition

September’s fashion calendar is buzzing with fresh drops that are anything but basic and set the tone for fall. From playful prints and statement accessories to bold seasonal pieces, these launches are ready to refresh your wardrobe. So, without further ado, here’s a look at this month’s must-have fall launches.

JJV Kapurthala from the House of Valaya: 'SATT', A/W’ 25

JJV Kapurthala recently introduced SATT, its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection inspired by Maharaja Jagatjit Singh’s eastward journeys. Blending ease with grandeur, the line spans fluid Anarkalis, kaftans, layered evening wear, and signature motifs, alongside embroidered clutches, sculptural bags, and parfum — a bridge-to-luxury wardrobe rooted in craft and culture.

'RANIBAGH' by Arpita Mehta

Arpita Mehta’s 'RANIBAGH' is a regal AW’25 bridal collection with metallic anarkalis, mirrorwork lehengas, bandhani, and jaal-embroidered dupattas in rich corals, golds, and scarlet — a modern ode to the queen within.

Jayati Goenka: ' Shima Tama: Sutra'

Jayati Goenka’s 'Shima Tama: Sutra' festive collection features co-ord sets, DIY saree ensembles, and fluid dresses with smocking details, blending slow and consciously made textiles with modern ease — perfect for effortless, versatile celebrations. Designed for those who love style that feels as good as it looks.

Unrush's 'Timeless Festive Edit'

Unrush's 'Timeless Festive Edit' is a conscious collection of sharp jackets, relaxed trousers, and versatile separates in earthy tones and rich textures. Designed to be worn, re-worn, and restyled, it blends festive warmth with everyday ease, staying true to Unrush’s ethos of modern, enduring fashion.

Festive 2025 collection 'AMER'by Punit Balana

Punit Balana celebrates 10 years with 'AMER,' Festive 2025 — a Jaipur-inspired collection featuring revived crafts, rich colours, and modern silhouettes, perfect for the festive and wedding season.

Siddhartha Bansal: 'The Great Indian Rhapsody'

Siddhartha Bansal’s 'The Great Indian Rhapsody' reimagines everyday Indian style into couture maximalism — think chintz bustiers, bubble skirts, and draped dresses that turn instinctive layering into high fashion. A vibrant ode to resilience, craft, and the unsung muses of India.

Ferragamo Fall-Winter 2025 Collection

Ferragamo’s Fall-Winter 2025 collection reimagines classic Italian cinema, spotlighting refreshed Vara heels, Tramezza shoes, and new Hug and Soft bags. Maximilian Davis’ designs blend heritage with modernity through sculptural footwear, fluid dresses, sharp tailoring, and delicate floral details.

Jimmy Choo Autumn 2025

Jimmy Choo’s Autumn 2025 collection blurs the line between fantasy and reality, exploring the transformative power of shoes and accessories. From the zebra-print Isa slingback that radiates freedom and flair, to the daring Scarlett pump, the authentic Tylor loafer, and the empowering Bar hobo bag — each piece channels a distinct facet of feminine expression.

Translate Ikat Launches A Limited Edition Collection 'Chromatic Echoes'

Translate Ikat unveils 'Chromatic Echoes,' a limited edition collection that reimagines the heritage of Pochampally Ikat through a modern lens. Expect metallic silks, rare yarn-dyed polkas, and timeless silhouettes — from bias-cut dresses to fluid overlays — in a vibrant celebration of craft and continuity.

Varun Bahl: 'Whispers of Ember'

Varun Bahl’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, 'Whispers of Ember', celebrates 20 years of couture with a poetic ode to transformation. Featuring tailored jackets, fluid skirts, gowns, shararas, sarees, and lehengas, it blends structure with softness for bold, timeless style.

Rosé’s first PUMA collection

Rosé debuts her first full PUMA collaboration, featuring her own takes on the Speedcat sneaker, the pointe-inspired Speedcat Ballet and the statement-laced Speedcat OG Premium.

Miraggio's Nylon collection

Miraggio’s new Nylon Collection offers ultra-light, functional bags in six versatile styles, blending smart compartments with sleek minimal design in black and brown.

ORIGEM's Toi et Moi collection

ORIGEM reimagines the classic Toi et Moi design with its new lab-grown diamond collection, celebrating duality and modern romance. Each piece pairs two stones to symbolise two journeys converging — a contemporary expression of love that lasts a lifetime.

SANDRO F/W25 : 'FEMME & HOMME'

SANDRO’s Fall/Winter 2025 collections redefine wardrobe essentials with bold textures and modern silhouettes, blending sporty elegance for women and effortless, layered minimalism for men.

Ancestry's 'A Modern Ode to Heritage'

Ancestry’s Festive 2025 Collection reimagines heritage for the modern woman, blending artisanal craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes across four distinct stories, from airy florals to bold Banaras weaves.

Forever New's Workwear Collection Is All About 'Power & Poise'

Forever New unveils 'Power & Poise,' a sharp new workwear collection blending timeless tailoring with modern femininity. Featuring blazers, tailored dresses, chic trousers, and versatile knits, the edit celebrates polished, confident style for women from desk to after-hours.

adidas Originals sneakers: 'Handball Spezial' and 'Superstar'

adidas revives retro flair with the Handball Spezial — a ‘70s handball classic refreshed in suede, vibrant archive hues, and a durable rubber sole for effortless street style. The iconic Superstar II also returns in premium leather with its signature 3-Stripes, Trefoil heel tab, and the timeless shell toe — a legend reimagined for everyday wear.

Gazal Gupta's Pret Collection

Gazal Gupta's Pret AW’25 collection blends tradition and modernity with expressive hues, lightweight fabrics, and versatile silhouettes, featuring blazers, trench coats, and themed capsules for effortless, contemporary style.

World Of Anaar: Festive Collection 2025

World of Anaar marks a double debut this season with its Festive 2025 collection and a gleaming new flagship at Mumbai’s Kamala Mills. Think pearl-dusted platforms, sequinned sneakers built for the dance floor, and sculptural heart- and A-shaped bags that double as conversation starters — festive finery with a playful, modern twist.

Hashway's New Drop At Culture Circle

Launched in 2024, Hashway is the streetwear label rewriting the rules — never too loud, never too plain. Known for its minimal yet trend-forward drops, the brand brings rare, curated collections exclusively to Culture Circle, where every piece feels like a find.

Converse x GOLF WANG

Converse and GOLF WANG come together for the One Star CC Slip Pro, turning the classic slip-on into a playful, streetwise statement. With bold two-tone suede colourways inspired by nature, the collection blends skate culture with Tyler, The Creator’s irreverent style, making each pair feel effortlessly cool and unmistakably GOLF WANG.

'Luminara' collection by Hazoorilal Legacy

Hazoorilal Legacy’s new collection 'Luminara' finds its muse in light itself — quiet, elegant, and transformative. Diamonds glow with a soft brilliance, accented by deep crimson, blush, emerald, and violet stones that lend warmth without excess. From the Yellow Diamond Necklace to the Rubellite and Tanzanite sets, each piece feels effortless yet striking, made for both everyday moments and occasions that call for a little extra shine.

Canali FW25

Canali FW25 reinterprets soft tailoring and interior-inspired textures into versatile, lightweight pieces, combining comfort, movement, and understated luxury for a modern, elegant wardrobe.

Victoria's Secret India: 'The Lacie Collection'

Victoria’s Secret India launches 'The Lacie Collection', featuring soft, stretchy lace lingerie that combines comfort and style. From bralettes to cheeky panties, each piece is designed to flatter every curve and offer versatile, everyday wearability.

ECCO: A/W 2025 collection

ECCO launches its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection with golfer Lydia Ko as the face, showcasing versatile footwear like the ECCO METROPOLE OSLO loafer that combines comfort, style, and adaptability from the course to everyday life.

'Raina' by Vasundhra Raj x Karan Verma

Vasundhra Raj presents 'Raina', a Victorian-inspired jewellery collection created with Karan Verma, celebrating reunion, memory, and timeless elegance.

NOYO – Linen & Printed Co-ord Collection

NOYO drops a fresh edit of linen and printed co-ords designed for the Gen Z–Millennial wardrobe. Think crop tops, corsets, skirts, and outer layers in breathable linens and soft blends, splashed with florals, nautical motifs, stripes, and fish prints. Relaxed yet chic, the sets slip easily from brunch to sundowners, offering playful versatility for repeat wear.

Nupur Kanoi’s Latest Luxury Pret Collection — 'AFTERS'

Nupur Kanoi’s AFTERS is a fearless take on luxury pret, anchored by a handwoven Gold Stripe Banarasi. Sculptural trench jackets, pre-draped saris, pleated peplum shirts, and drape skirts in black, ivory, wine, and emerald come alive with macro motifs, 3D gold-studded embroideries, and playful sequin fringes — a bold new chapter in her design vocabulary.

Ritika Mirchandani's Couture Collection: 'The Third Path'

Ritika Mirchandani’s couture collection, 'The Third Path', explores the delicate balance between tradition and modernity. Expect belted jackets paired with lehenga-shararas, pre-pleated shimmer saris, and intricately embroidered corsets, all brought to life with her signature bugle, aari, pita, zari, kashida, and kasab techniques — quiet, confident, and exquisitely crafted.

No Nasties launches the ‘BLOOM 2.0’ Collection

No Nasties launches 'BLOOM 2.0,' a relaxed yet versatile organic cotton collection paired with a live tree counter — every purchase plants three real trees, adding style with a side of reforestation.

Rosso Brunello AW’25 – 'The Return of Icon'

Rosso Brunello revives its 1989 'Icon Collection' for AW’25, blending timeless silhouettes with Italian craftsmanship in a celebration of heritage and enduring luxury.

Wacoal AW’25 Wacoal launches its AW’25 collection in India with two festive styles and two new BASICS additions. Expect luxe lace balconettes, smooth T-shirt bras, cotton-stretch essentials, and seamless bralettes — blending comfort, support, and style for every occasion.